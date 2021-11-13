Lutheran Downtown gets blessing on eve of opening

Local dignitaries toured the new Lutheran Downtown Hospital on Friday morning in advance of several hours of moving patients from St. Joseph Hospital during the early-morning hours today.

Twilla Lee, the hospital's CEO, said the moves should be accomplished by 6 a.m. The hospital planned to work with Fort Wayne police and the fire department in accomplishing the move across Van Buren Street, she said.

“We deliberately chose a time when there would be very little traffic,” Lee said.

A dozen politicians and Lutheran employees in a group of about a dozen cut a blue ribbon signifying the public opening at 9 a.m. Friday.

Mayor Tom Henry thanked those involved in the new $118 million structure, saying there were times he thought the new building would never come to fruition because of COVID-19 and financial challenges.

And, Henry said, because he's seen many occasions when promises weren't kept.

“Thank you for keeping your promises,” Henry said to the assembled hospital administrators.

Lutheran's chaplain, Zachary Mocek, blessed the hospital. Its chapel, featuring two stained-glass windows taken from St. Joe, was dedicated by several neighborhood pastors and Meg Distler, executive director of the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation.

Participating pastors included Pastor Ryan Cochran of Broadway Christian Church, the Revs. Jake Runyon of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and Tom Eggold of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and Rabbi Meir Bergeron of Congregation Achduth Vesholom.

Jerry Henry, hospital board member and the mayor's brother, and City Council member Geoff Paddock, D-5th, also spoke.

The hospital contains 60 beds and room to expand. It will have four surgical and three endoscopy suites, a lab and an emergency room. Diagnostic imaging and robotic-guided surgery will be available, hospital officials said.

