4th man in 2014 violence to prison

A fourth member of a Fort Wayne street gang has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for committing violent crimes in aid of racketeering, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Demetri D. Beachem, 27, must also spend two years on supervised release after his prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty ordered.

The Fort Wayne man was a member of “2500,” a street gang that had an ongoing dispute with another Fort Wayne gang. The gangs trafficked drugs and firearms, authorities said in a news release dated Friday.

On Oct. 4, 2014, Beachem and at least three fellow gang members fired about 50 rounds into a local home, where rival gang members were, and a neighboring home, police said.

All four defendants pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering; one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering; and three counts of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The other members sentenced previously:

• William D. Beamon, aka “Lil' Will,” 28, of Fort Wayne, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release

• Kyombe D. Bolden, “aka Pudge,” 30, of Bloomington, who was sentenced to 27 years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release

• Ronnie D. Burrus, “aka Ronnie Robinson, Ronnie Burris and Yung Ron,” 28, of Fort Wayne and Bloomington, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

“This defendant and his fellow gang members terrorized innocent community members through their violent activity, and this sentence not only makes clear the serious consequences of participating in gang activity, but also ensures their reign of terror is over,” FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said in a statement.

The multiagency investigation was conducted by the FBI's Safe Streets Gang Task Force in Fort Wayne, which includes the FBI, Allen County Sheriff's Department, Fort Wayne Police Department, and Indiana State Police.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Anthony W. Geller and Stacey R. Speith prosecuted the case.