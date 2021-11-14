German traditions mark Christkindlmarkt

When the folks running Christkindlmarkt needed a new St. Nicholas to greet visitors, they found Robert Yager.

“They needed someone tall, and I fit the bill,” Yager said. “Three of the members volunteered me.”

Yager, a longtime member of the Maennerchor/Damenchor, Fort Wayne's German language choir, took the job seriously and went straight to Wikipedia to learn more.

He was dressed in the traditional St. Nicholas robe Saturday when he appeared at Christkindlmarkt at Park Edelweiss Reception Hall in Waynedale. He wore a bishop's miter on his head and held a shepherd's staff in his hand. Out of a cloth bag, he drew sacks of three gold coins, representing three girls St. Nicholas was said to have saved from the streets.

“It was kind of a dowry,” said Yager, the retired head football coach at Heritage Junior-Senior High School.

Christkindlmarkt, a popular local Christmas market, is held every year at the reception hall. The white barn adorned with German coats of arms features a beer hall on the ground floor and a great hall on the second floor with provincial German flags hung from the walls.

The hall is where the Maennerchor/Damenchor holds its choir rehearsals. The group sang “Silent Night” in German, another tradition at the market where vendors sold Christmas décor and crafts, including fine woodworking and scherenschnitte, fine German papercutting.

It reminded Christian Pavlas of home in Slovakia. The hockey goalie, currently playing for the Pensacola Ice Flyers, was visiting Fort Wayne with his sweetheart, Oxana Greycid.

“We've got the same Christmas traditions,” Pavlas said as he enjoyed a Warsteiner beer while Greycid sipped Gluhwein. “I like the homemade stuff.”

Pavlas found the event by Googling “what's going on in Fort Wayne,” he said. Greycid said the atmosphere was “like a small village.”

German fare quickly sold out, including homemade sauerkraut and potato salad accompanying bratwurst and hot dogs. Apple and cherry strudel and almond Danish made by the club's members didn't last long either.

Upstairs, all kinds of things were for sale, but Patti Knox, a longtime member, pressed a special, small cake into the hand of her son, Lee Knox. “I thought he would enjoy it,” she said.

The black rum cake with Kahlua and vodka resembled a kid's sized, upside down pail. It was a bit of tradition to pass on to Lee Knox and his daughter, Sophie Knox.

Father and daughter liked the German Christmas connection and, of course, the kind of small gifts that were on sale. The young woman bought some soaps.

“There's some cool stuff up there,” Sophie Knox said, pointing to the second floor.

