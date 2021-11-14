Students see how robots stack up

Gabe Sommermeyer says the days of roughhousing robots are behind him.

But the Concordia Lutheran High School senior couldn’t help but grin a bit when hearing the rules for a robotics competition Saturday.

In a previous contest, Sommermeyer and his team members found a loophole. They weren’t permitted to knock over their opponents’ stacked objects, but there was nothing in the rulebook stopping them from pushing other robots into the pilings.

“They kinda had to change the rules because of us,” he said. “We prevented other teams from scoring points. You can’t do that anymore.”

Sommermeyer, 18, was among more than 150 students, parents and others who attended the VEX Robotics Rumble at Concordia. The first-ever daylong event had 27 teams from nine Indiana schools competing in various radio-controlled robot exercises.

To prepare, students learned science, technology, engineering and math concepts, as well as teamwork, problem-solving and strategizing.

On Saturday, students shuffled between Concordia’s cafeteria – that served as a pit area – and the gymnasium floor, where the robots rumbled about.

“It’s like in a (NASCAR) race and the pit area is where students can work on their robots in between rounds, doing things like preventative maintenance,” said Maj. John Sheaffer, who oversaw the VEX event and runs the junior ROTC program at Concordia.

VEX Robotics sells educational robot kits to schools.

“The students start with the kits, but they’re allowed to modify them,” Sheaffer said. “They can dream up anything they want.”

Two teams from Saturday’s contest will be allowed to move on to a state competition – Robot 1233W from Crown Point High School and Robot 2567M from Portage High School.

Before the winners were announced, Katie Crnokrak, 15, was hoping her team would make the trip.

The Crown Point freshman is part of a four-student team that spent a couple of weeks constructing a robot that performs simple tasks including lifting and stacking.

It took her awhile to put into words what she likes about the competition, but Crnokrak was quick to say what she doesn’t like.

“Losing,” she said with a smile.

