Monday, November 15, 2021 1:00 am
Road restrictions for Nov 15
BASS ROAD
Closed between Kroemer and Thomas roads through Dec. 10.
CALHOUN STREET
Closed between Washington Boulevard and Wayne Street through Friday.
BULL RAPIDS ROAD
Closed at Maumee Center Road through Nov. 26.
LAHMEYER ROAD
Closed between State and Antebellum boulevards through Dec. 1.
FLAUGH ROAD
Closed between Washington Center Road and U.S. 30 through November.
BASS/THOMAS ROAD
Intersection closed to all traffic through November. Bass Road closed from Thomas to Hillegas Road.
