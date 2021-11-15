Road restrictions for Nov 15

BASS ROAD

Closed between Kroemer and Thomas roads through Dec. 10.

CALHOUN STREET

Closed between Washington Boulevard and Wayne Street through Friday.

BULL RAPIDS ROAD

Closed at Maumee Center Road through Nov. 26.

LAHMEYER ROAD

Closed between State and Antebellum boulevards through Dec. 1.

FLAUGH ROAD

Closed between Washington Center Road and U.S. 30 through November.

BASS/THOMAS ROAD

Intersection closed to all traffic through November. Bass Road closed from Thomas to Hillegas Road.