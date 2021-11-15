GOP legislators see different timelines on tax cut

INDIANAPOLIS – House and Senate Republicans aren’t on the same page when it comes to a possible permanent tax cut for Hoosiers.

Caucus leaders spoke at a legislative preview luncheon Monday with House Speaker Todd Huston pushing for action in 2022 while Senate Majority Floor Leader Mark Messmer said his chamber would prefer to wait until 2023.

Huston said he and his colleagues are looking at either an income tax rate reduction for individuals or tax credits.

"We’ll have a bill that makes sure at the end of the day we’re giving money back to Hoosier taxpayers," he said.

But he told the Indiana Chamber of Commerce luncheon that he isn’t being imprudent and plans to review an updated revenue forecast in December before any decisions are made. He also said hundreds of millions of extra dollars put into pension relief means the ongoing annual expenditures for the state have gone down - providing some flexibility.

Messmer, though, said the Senate would like to wait until the next budget session in 2023.

"We’ll obviously look at the revised forecast in December and consider anything the House sends to us but we’re not looking at cutting taxes at this point," he said.

The Senate wants to proceed with extreme caution, Messmer said, noting the federal stimulus money pumped into the economy caused more spending and therefore more tax revenue for the state.

"We can't predict where the revenues will settle," he said.

