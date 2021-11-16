Annexation sought in New Haven

An unusual annexation plan is part of a new proposal to bring new housing to New Haven.

Usually, when areas are voluntarily annexed into a neighboring community, it's because a majority of existing land owners petition for the action.

This annexation, however, is being sought by a developer before any homes are built.

Springmill Woods Development, Fort Wayne, has asked that 58.39 vacant acres on the northeast corner of North River and Landin roads be annexed into New Haven from Adams Township.

The proposal is scheduled for a public hearing at 7 p.m. today before New Haven City Council.

Springmill is represented by Jamie Lancia, president of Fort Wayne's Lancia Homes. He told The Journal Gazette that Springmill is making the request because the company would like to develop a community of about 200 homes at the northeast corner of Landin and North River roads.

The community would include townhomes, villas and single-family residences. New Haven has an ordinance with an R4 designation that allows a residential development with several housing types, Lancia said.

His company has proposed similar mixed-use developments in other parts of Allen County but they required more complicated approvals, with variances and/or waivers of development standards. The recently proposed Shadowood development in Washington Township is one example, Lancia said.

Lancia said a similar annexation was done several years ago with land that became the Castle Rock development in New Haven.

“More typically you build the houses and then (owners) annex,” Lancia said. But if city services are available early in developing a property because of preconstruction annexation, “it makes it more attractive” for potential buyers.

“It makes sense to do it on the front end.” he said.

The annexation becomes simpler because it will have only one owner instead of many, Lancia said.

The development with mixed housing types makes for a range of price points, some of which will be less than for a typical new single-family location, Lancia said.

Also, those who buy into the community will immediately have access to New Haven services, include police patrolling and a nearby staffed fire department and ambulance. Residents also will have public snowplowing of development streets instead of paying for it through a homeowners' association, Lancia said.

Prices for the homes will range from the $180,000s to the $280,000s. Lancia Homes will be the sole builder in the development, which is in East Allen Community Schools attendance area.

“We are trying to keep housing affordable,” Lancia said. “We felt offering different types of houses and different price points, with the prices of materials and everything going up, is the real path for housing going forward.”

The development likely would bring another 500 to 750 new residents to New Haven, a city of about 16,000 in 2019, by the time it is finished.

New Haven's Republican Mayor Steve McMichael said in a statement that the city can be ready for the increase in numbers.

“We want to ensure sustainable growth,” he said in an email. “We are (already) looking at all facets, including what we will need as we grow, such as staff, budget and amenities.”

The annexation public hearing will be in the New Haven Administration Building, 815 Lincoln Highway East.

