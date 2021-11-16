Fort Wayne/Allen County

131 test positive for COVID-19

Another 131 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the totals to 62,104 cases and 837 deaths, the county health department reported Monday. No new deaths were reported.

The Indiana Department of Health reported 1,276 new cases Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,055,571. No new deaths were reported by state health officials.

Young kids skate free on Tuesdays

Six free skate days will be offered for children under 14 this season at Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink, thanks to a $5,000 donation from Old National Bank, officials announced Monday.

Skating admission, usually $4 for children under 14, will be waived on the following Tuesdays for children under 14: Nov. 30, Dec. 14, Jan. 4, Jan. 18, Feb. 1 and Feb. 15.

Skate rental of $3 still applies, or children can bring their own skates.

Turkey giveaway at Impact Center

The Impact Center will have its second annual turkey giveaway for families in need. The giveaway is at 9 a.m. Saturday at 3420 E. Paulding Road.

– Journal Gazette