Dupont project receives approval

A 242-unit rental housing development called Dupont Meadows is one step closer to reality after approval Monday from the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

Dupont Meadows is a multifamily development planned for a roughly 55-acre plot behind Walmart at the intersection of West Dupont and Lima roads. The market-rate units will be single-family homes with the exception of 12 units that will be connected at the units' garages.

The houses are expected to vary in size from 830 square feet to 1,800 square feet. Rent is expected to cost between $1,400 and $2,000 a month.

The development by Next Chapter Holdings LLC did not garner any opposition at the business meeting Monday or the public hearing Nov. 8.

The developer asked for approval of the primary development plan and a request to change the rezoning from agricultural-residential to multifamily residential, both of which were unanimously approved. Commission members Tom Freistroffer and Justin Shurley were absent.

A couple of waivers were requested along with the primary development plant. One waiver allows the homes to be less than 950 square feet, which is the minimum square footage for houses allowed by the Department of Planning Services.

Another waiver allows the setback from the curb to the front porch to be 15 feet, which is less than the 25-foot requirement. The driveways will still have enough room for a car to be parked because the garage is set back farther than the front porch.

The requests for rezoning and the primary development plan, accompanied by a “do pass” recommendation from the commission, will go before Fort Wayne City Council for action.

In other business, the commission approved a policy that will allow members to attend meetings virtually. Local government boards are currently allowed to meet entirely virtually as long as the meeting can be observed by the public while the state is under an emergency order because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The policy passed Monday will allow members to attend a meeting virtually, as long as the minimum number of members attend the meeting in person.

Ben Roussel, deputy land use director, said the policy ensures members can attend meetings virtually once the state is no longer under an emergency order.

The new policy was approved unanimously.

