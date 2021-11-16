Groups present priorities to state

INDIANAPOLIS – Several high-profile groups laid out their top legislative priorities Monday – from marijuana and collective bargaining to corporate autonomy on vaccine decisions.

The Indiana Democratic Party called on Republicans leading the state to legalize recreational marijuana.

“Hoosiers have seen the impact that recreational and medicinal cannabis use has made on the states around us, and not only are they contributing to neighboring states' economies, Indiana is now on the verge of losing out altogether,” said Mike Schmuhl, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party.

“The Republican supermajority at the Statehouse is losing its economic common sense if they do not join Democrats this session in making this opportunity a winner for the Hoosier State.

“Marijuana is a really popular issue, and a large majority of Hoosiers want to see this get done. Democrats are ready to take the lead on this effort because it's a win-win for Indiana, and it'll fulfill the party's consistent promise of creating a better future for Hoosier families. It's time to legalize recreational cannabis across Indiana.”

Michigan and Illinois have recreational marijuana. Ohio has medicinal use.

But House Speaker Todd Huston said Monday he has expressed concerns in the past and they haven't changed.

“I also think when you make the argument about having that substantial public policy change, just because you're trying to chase dollars, makes no sense to me,” he said.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce also continues to oppose the legalization of marijuana.

“We believe additional clinical data from the Federal Drug Administration is critical to ensure the state moves forward appropriately,” chamber President Kevin Brinegar said. “The effects of marijuana on job performance and employers are indisputable and measurable, including decreased complex motor skills, interference with attention span, loss of efficiency of short-term memory and cognitive impairment.”

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce unveiled a host of agenda items, but its top issue is vaccine mandates and bans.

Brinegar said businesses are getting squeezed from both sides. On one hand, President Joe Biden's policy would require vaccinations for those working at a place with at least 100 employees. Those unvaccinated would be tested weekly. That regulation is being challenged in court.

On the other side, several GOP state lawmakers have promised to file bills banning a company from being able to require a vaccine.

The chamber of commerce wants employers to be able to make the decision that is best for their employees and customers without government intervention.

Huston and Senate Majority Floor Leader Mark Messmer seemed supportive of that position.

“I prefer to let businesses make the decisions in that regard. I also said I think employers need to be cautious in how they honor religious exemptions and medical exemptions,” Huston said.

The Indiana State Teachers Association also brought forth its top priority – allowing teachers to negotiate things such as class size, health and safety conditions and class prep through collective bargaining.

The state stripped Indiana teachers unions of the right to bargain over most work conditions in 2011 during a controversial overhaul of collective bargaining.

Teachers Association President Keith Gambill said the state is making progress on ensuring educators receive a professional wage but there is still a shortage due to working conditions.

“Pay isn't enough. Additional action needs to be taken to attract and retain teachers to address the shortage,” he said.

Examples given include teachers working 12 hours a day to keep up with grading, teaching and parent conversations for large class sizes; prep periods being taken away by schools and ventilation and safety concerns.

Huston said he is happy with the current collective bargaining law.

nkelly@jg.net