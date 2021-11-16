State GOP leaders split on tax cuts

INDIANAPOLIS – House and Senate Republicans aren't on the same page when it comes to a possible permanent tax cut for Hoosiers.

Caucus leaders spoke at a legislative preview luncheon Monday with House Speaker Todd Huston pushing for action in 2022 while Senate Majority Floor Leader Mark Messmer said his chamber would prefer to wait until 2023.

Huston said he and his colleagues are looking at either an income tax rate reduction for individuals or tax credits.

“We'll have a bill that makes sure at the end of the day we're giving money back to Hoosier taxpayers,” he said.

But Huston told the Indiana Chamber of Commerce luncheon he isn't being imprudent and plans to review an updated revenue forecast in December before decisions are made. He also said hundreds of millions of extra dollars put into pension relief means the ongoing annual expenditures for the state have gone down – providing some flexibility.

Messmer, though, said the Senate would like to wait until the next budget session in 2023.

“We'll obviously look at the revised forecast in December and consider anything the House sends to us, but we're not looking at cutting taxes at this point,” he said.

The Senate wants to proceed with extreme caution, Messmer said, noting the federal stimulus money pumped into the economy caused more spending and therefore more tax revenue for the state.

“We can't predict where the revenues will settle,” he said.

The state closed the fiscal year June 30 with a nearly $4 billion surplus. That unexpectedly high amount triggered an automatic taxpayer refund in state statute that sends about $550 million to pension relief and another $550 million to an automatic taxpayer refund.

The refund is actually a tax credit applied when Hoosiers file their 2021 taxes in 2022. The estimate is about $170 for single filers and $340 for joint.

Tax revenue for the first four months of the fiscal year have also come in above projections – more than $500 million – which has spurred talk of a tax cut.

Messmer said the Senate would prefer doing nothing in 2022 and let the state hit another taxpayer refund trigger next year before making permanent decisions.

Gov. Eric Holcomb last week told The Journal Gazette the tax cut discussion is ongoing and he expects it to last throughout the short session – and possibly into 2023.

