YMCA raising $7 million to build Enterprise Zone for youth

The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne today announced a $7 million campaign for a new building to serve the career-preparation needs of young people.

Called the YMCA Enterprise Zone, the building would be immediately north of the Renaissance Pointe YMCA at Bowser and East Creighton avenues.

Chris Angellatta, YMCA president and chief executive officer, said the program would be aimed at middle-school-age young people, who would not need to be members of the Y to participate.

A 20,000-square-foot single-story building will have a skilled trades workshop, a teaching kitchen, classroom space and a new home for the YMCA's Youth Service Bureau, which works with truant young people, he said.

The Y will be working with other organizations in the city, including Ivy Tech to develop the programming, Angellatta said.

The hope is to provide career exploration for younger teens and career coaching and one-on-one mentoring as well as specific training programs that are accessible to young people on the southeast side of Fort Wayne, he said.

