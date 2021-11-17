60 Afghan refugees resettled here; 15 more expected

The Fort Wayne office of Catholic Charities already has resettled 60 refugees from Afghanistan and has committed to working with 15 more, officials said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

The agency is not revealing where the refugees are being housed because the housing is temporary, said Nicole Hahn, spokeswoman for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

But some are living with relatives, host families or hotels, she said.

Two refugee students are enrolled in the East Allen County Schools, said Jennifer Mabee, director of district's English learning program, and are "adapting well."

Mabee was part of a panel that included Dan Florin, Catholic Charities' interim chief executive officer; Aaron Batt, Homeland Security federal coordinating officer for Operation Allies Welcome at Camp Atterbury; Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry; and Samir Zubair, an Afghan native who came to this country about 20 years ago.

Refugees are being housed at Camp Atterbury in south-central Indiana, one of several safe-haven sites around the country where refugees live before being placed for resettlement.

Nationally, about 49,000 more refugees need to be resettled. The local Catholic Charities is not able to commit to more because of difficulty finding permanent housing for them, officials said.

