Fort Wayne/Allen County

Pet adoption sale begins Friday

Animal Care & Control's Pre-Black Friday Adoption Sale will begin at noon Friday, with extended hours in the adoption center until 8 p.m.

Adoption fees for dogs 6 months and older will be $25. Adoption fees will be waived for all cats, kittens and pocket pets. Special pricing continues Tuesday and Nov. 24 with normal adoption hours noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 24. The shelter will be closed Nov. 25 and 26 for Thanksgiving.

Science Central to remodel theater

A major remodeling will make Science Central's Demonstration Theater more accessible. The project is funded by AWS Foundation and the American Electric Power Foundation, on behalf of Indiana Michigan Power.

Moveable, bleacher-style seats will be installed in the theater's front row. For people in wheelchairs, these seats will push back, creating space for those individuals to sit in alignment with the rest of the front row.

Additional changes include the installation of steps on one side of the theater, plus the installation of safety handrails on both sides. The microphone and speaker system will be redesigned, and acoustic tiles will be added to the ceiling.

Mosaic Building Solutions will do the remodeling, working off designs by Bona Vita Architecture, a news release said.

Area

ACD museum gets rare 1934 model

A 1934 Auburn 652X Brougham has been added to the collection of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, thanks to a donation by Tali and Lynn Petersons of Baltimore. It is one of only two known to exist, the museum said.

The 1934 Auburn was the last model that designer Alan Leamy created for the Auburn Automobile Co., the museum said.

– Journal Gazette