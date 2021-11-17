Devices monitor diabetes patients

The Federal Communications Commission has offered to help some Fort Wayne-area residents better control their diabetes with a $642,600 grant to Parkview Health.

The money will fund a pilot program using telehealth to monitor diabetes in low-income and rural residents and veterans, Tami Brigle, a Parkview spokeswoman, said Tuesday.

The Connected Care grant will allow up to 350 people with diabetes to be lent broadband health devices including glucose monitors, blood-pressure cuffs and scales. The items will automatically send health information to people monitoring care.

The Parkview grant will be shared among seven Indiana sites.

“The vital signs collected in an office visit only give us a small snapshot of what's going on,” Chad Shirar, Parkview Health's director of enterprise diabetes strategy, said in a statement.

“With data captured outside the typical clinical setting, we'll be able to see how diabetes impacts people throughout their day. ... We'll get a more complete picture of their condition and together, we can create better results with their treatment plan.”

Participants can use the devices for free. The devices use 4G or 5G cellular connectivity and won't require a home internet connection.

Many people with diabetes have glucose monitors that store and transmit information to a sensor device or cellphone, but they are too expensive for some patients.

The pilot program “is a cost-effective, user-friendly and accessible way” to monitor patients, said Max Maile, Parkview Health's vice president of virtual health.

The American Diabetes Association estimates that the cost of care for people with diabetes represents 25% of America's health care costs.

Diabetes can be a factor in other conditions including heart disease, high blood pressure, kidney disease and kidney failure and obesity – all of which result in increased health care costs.

In a statement, Dr. Greg Johnson, Parkview's chief clinical integration officer, said getting diabetes under control can mean “fewer complications and fewer trips to the doctor.” That can lead to savings for patients as well as the health care system, Johnson said.

Brigle said participants will be referred to the program by their health care providers. The program will likely start next year.

A Lutheran Health Network spokeswoman could not be immediately reached for comment.

