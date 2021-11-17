Disciplinary charges filed against former Adams judge

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications filed disciplinary charges Wednesday against former Adams Superior Judge Patrick R. Miller related to campaign activities during work hours.

Miller, a Republican, was defeated in his bid for re-election in November by Independent Sam Conrad.

Earlier in 2020 Miller received a public reprimand for judicial misconduct by the Indiana Supreme Court for abusing the power of his office in a dispute with county officials regarding benefit payments for the Adams County Drug Court coordinator.

Miller, contacted Wednesday at his Fort Wayne law office, did not return a call seeking comment.

The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications found probable cause to warrant formal charges of judicial misconduct. The group is asking the Indiana Supreme Court to appoint three trial judges as special masters to conduct a public hearing on the charges. If found guilty, he faces sanctions from the Indiana Supreme Court.

According to the 10-page filing, Miller hired the Drug Court coordinator of the Adams County Drug Court. That employee later, along with Miller, conducted campaign activities while on county time.

Some of the allegations include the employee working on Miller’s campaign website during office hours and inside the courthouse; working on campaign flyers during work; going to the local newspaper with Miller to approve campaign ads during work hours; and accompanying Miller to a local business to order and pick up campaign T-shirts during work hours.

