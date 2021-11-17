Most local hospital employees are vaccinated

Hospital employees in Fort Wayne will soon be getting vaccinated against COVID-19 – if a recent federal mandate remains unchallenged.

Parkview Health and Lutheran Health Network spokeswomen said administrators are working on how to implement an emergency rule from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services so the facilities don't risk losing reimbursement.

The Nov. 5 rule calls for "all eligible staff" at more than 75,000 facilities that participate in Medicare or Medicaid to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 6. Workers must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or have an approved religious or medical exemption.

Tami Brigle, Parkview spokeswoman, said Parkview is developing a plan for its employees. Which employees will be required to get vaccinated and other details remain unclear, she said.

"The majority of Parkview Health co-workers have been vaccinated," Brigle said. "We are currently finalizing our plans for implementation of the federal mandate, which will apply to all of our co-workers."

Lutheran Health Network providers are required to abide by the mandate to continue with Medicare and Medicaid, Lutheran officials said in a statement.

"The majority of our caregivers already have chosen to be vaccinated, and more are making that choice now," the statement says.

"We stand firm in our commitment to maintain a safe environment for our patients and caregivers," the statement adds. "We appreciate the cooperation of our team during what has been a challenging time for everyone in healthcare."

The Medicare/Medicaid mandate was challenged in recent days by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, who joined with a dozen other attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against it.

The suit was the third filed by Rokita against federal vaccination mandates.

He also was part of a challenge to an Occupational Safety and Health mandate that requires vaccinations for people who work in companies with 100 or more employees.

The OSHA mandate applies to hospitals, but it allows those who don't get vaccinated to submit to weekly testing. The mandate has been prevented from going into effect by an appeals court's emergency ruling.

