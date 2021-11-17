State's high court will hear emergency powers lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Supreme Court on Wednesday granted transfer of the emergency powers dispute between Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana General Assembly.

That means the appeal will skip the Indiana Court of Appeals and be decided by the state’s highest court.

Holcomb in October filed an emergency petition to transfer the case. The legislature – represented by the Attorney General’s Office – filed a response in support of the move.

The Indiana Supreme Court on Wednesday set a briefing schedule and planned oral arguments for April 7.

Holcomb sued the Legislature in April after lawmakers passed House Enrolled Act 1123 in response to the governor's continued executive orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. The law allows legislators to call themselves back into session and possibly block a governor's moves during a declared public emergency.

Holcomb argued it is unconstitutional because the Indiana Constitution gives him the power to call a special session, not the Legislature.

The case has pitted Republicans against each other in a fight over executive versus legislative powers.

Marion County Judge Patrick Dietrick ruled in early October the new law is constitutional. He said the Indiana Constitution gives legislators the right to set the "length and frequency of the sessions of the General Assembly."

The judge also found that the constitution gives Holcomb a limited right to call a special session but that doesn't mean the Legislature can't do so as well.

Holcomb's attorneys said the case is about whether the legislature improperly usurped a power exclusively vested in Indiana governors by the Indiana Constitution and "fundamentally altered the delicate separation-of-powers balance established by the Constitution."

