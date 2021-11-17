State's top higher education official to retire

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Higher Education Commissioner Teresa Lubbers is leaving her post in March after 12 years in the role.

Currently the nation's longest-serving state higher education officer, Lubbers has dedicated nearly three decades to working on behalf of Indiana's students, schools, and economic and workforce needs.

“Throughout my career, I have been blessed with opportunities for service that have enriched my life both personally and professionally. None of these roles has been more meaningful to me than my tenure at the Indiana Commission for Higher Education,” she said.

“It has been my privilege to serve alongside a talented staff and visionary commission members who are committed to students and the state.”

Lubbers was chosen by the 14-member Commission for Higher Education in 2009 after she represented District 30 in the state Senate for 17 years. Members of the commission are appointed by the governor.

“Indiana has been fortunate to have Commissioner Lubbers devote her time in public service to the benefit of Hoosiers with her work in higher education and workforce issues for our state for many years,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “We are grateful for her passion for students and employers and for helping Indiana make strides toward ensuring all Hoosiers have the education and training they need to prosper.”

Lubbers, 70, has served under six governors during her time in the Senate and as commissioner, including Mitch Daniels, who is now Purdue University's president.

“Teresa Lubbers' contributions during 12 years at the Commission for Higher Education will be seen as historic, but they are only part of the story,” Daniels said.

“She has served Indiana for a half century with great skill at all three levels of government, somehow still making time for innumerable volunteer and civic involvements. To cite just one example of her legacy, thousands of young graduates of Indiana's charter schools owe their improved life prospects to Teresa Lubbers.”

Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said Lubbers has been one of Indiana's “most visionary thought leaders in the space of education and workforce.

“Over decades of service, she has worked to empower greater opportunities for every Hoosier student through quality education, ensuring all students have access and resources to pursue their next steps after high school,” Jenner said.

“Because of her committed service, more students have a credential of currency beyond their high school diploma and a ticket to a brighter future.”

