YMCA plans career-prep facility

The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne announced a $7 million campaign Tuesday for a new building to serve the career preparation needs of young people.

Called the YMCA Enterprise Zone, the building would be immediately north of the Renaissance Pointe YMCA at Bowser and East Creighton avenues.

Chris Angellatta, YMCA president and chief executive officer, said the program is aimed at middle-school-age students. Y membership would not be required.

A 20,000-square-foot single-story building will have a skilled-trades workshop, teaching kitchen, classroom space and a new home for the YMCA's Youth Service Bureau, which works with young truants, he said.

The Y will work with other organizations in the city, including Ivy Tech Community College, to develop the programming, Angellatta said.

The goal, he said, is to provide career exploration for younger teens and career coaching, one-on-one mentoring and specific training accessible for young people on Fort Wayne's southeast side.

The area, including the Hanna-Creighton neighborhood, “is historically one of the most economically disadvantaged ZIP codes in Indiana,” according to the Y's literature describing the project.

The Enterprise Zone will remove barriers to access of vocational information and opportunities to develop hands-on skills, Angellatta said. Many participants should be able to walk, ride a bike or take a bus to the site, he said.

Besides various construction trades and culinary arts, the program also will focus on computer science, including animation and coding.

Additionally, participants will be able to explore careers in manufacturing, health sciences, human services and media/communications through partnerships with other community organizations, Angellatta said.

“We expect to serve a thousand kids a year,” he said, adding that the focus on middle-schoolers will help them be prepared to choose other community training opportunities such as at Fort Wayne Community Schools' Career Academy at Anthis.

“We're great at youth development, and that's what our mission calls us to do – mentor a child. We know how to build up and support young people so they can get on the right path, or a path, in life,” Angellatta said.

“Not everyone has someone in their life to do that,” he added. “And kids only know things they can see.”

The project, Angellatta said, is divided into three phases. The first is the building, the second will be an outdoor corner park and the third will be athletic and special-event fields.

The fundraising is expected to last about 18 months, with construction taking a year after that, Angellata said.

There are no large seed donations to announce, he said. But the Y is fortunate, he said, because the land is being donated by the McMillen Foundation of Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry commended the Y during a Tuesday morning news conference at the Renaissance Y.

Projects like the Enterprise Zone are not only crucial to stemming conditions highlighted by the current labor shortages, he said.

Such a project also “creates a greater likelihood of job fulfillment for young people searching for meaning and purpose,” Henry said.

John Urbahns, president and chief executive officer of Greater Fort Wayne, said he attended the news conference to show support of the proposal.

“It's important to our businesses that we're getting youth in the community skilled up and ready for local employers,” he said.

