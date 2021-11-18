Afghan refugees being settled in

The Fort Wayne office of Catholic Charities already has resettled 60 refugees from Afghanistan – and has committed to working with 15 more, officials said Wednesday.

The agency is not revealing where the refugees are living in the area because the housing is temporary, said Nicole Hahn, spokeswoman for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. Some are living with relatives, others with host families and some have been placed in hotels, she said.

Two refugee students are enrolled in the East Allen County Schools, said Jennifer Mabee, director of the schools' English learning program. They are “adapting well,” she said.

Mabee was part of a panel that convened Wednesday to update local efforts to help those fleeing the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan after American troops pulled out in late August.

Panel members included Dan Florin, Catholic Charities' interim chief executive officer; Aaron Batt, Homeland Security federal coordinating officer for Operation Allies Welcome at Camp Atterbury; Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry; and Samir Zubair, an Afghan native who came to this country about 20 years ago.

Batt said about 4,700 people remain at Camp Atterbury in south-central Indiana, one of several safe-haven sites around the United States where refugees live before being placed for resettlement. The camp has hosted about 7,200. Nationally, about 49,000 more refugees need to be resettled, Batt said.

The local Catholic Charities agency is not able to commit to resettling more Afghans at this time because of difficulty in quickly finding affordable housing, Florin said. However, agency workers are consistently measuring the need and reassessing the aid Catholic Charities can provide.

Florin said one goal is for refugees to attain self-sufficiency within the first three to six months after arrival.

Within the first month, he said, refugees are enrolled in English as a second language class, the federal food assistance program and a local job development program.

Children are enrolled in school, and adults and children are seen by medical personnel and provided rides to appointments.

Batt said after the news conference that 48% of the arriving refugees are minors and about 40% are age 14 and younger. Several have told him they are amazed that if you have friends in another part of the country, you can travel unrestricted to see them.

In Afghanistan, “they're used to checkpoints,” he said.

Panelists said local residents who would like to help with resettlement can form a Sponsor Circle of five people or make monetary and other donations.

Sponsor Circle members will be vetted and can ultimately be certified. Circles develop welcome plans and are matched with refugees whom they aid with specific tasks or skills. More information is at sponsorcircles.org.

Monetary donations can be mailed to 915 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802. More information about ways to help are available by calling 260-422-5625 or checking ccfwsb.org.

Henry said Fort Wayne has a reputation for being a welcoming community for the newly arrived. Integrating refugees into the community “is a grueling process, but it's one we do remarkably well,” he said.

Zubair said when he first came to the United States, he barely spoke English. But he now is successful in the restaurant business. Last week, he met some of the new refugees.

“They're all happy and excited to be here,” he said. “So, thank you, everyone.”

