Fort Wayne/Allen County

ISP honors local evidence clerks

Two evidence clerks at the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Regional Laboratory earned commendation awards for exceptional meritorious service in a two-year restructuring process that involved transferring evidence from the Bremen post to the lab.

For two years, Tabitha Slagle and Lisa Ratliff worked with prosecutors, state troopers and detectives to keep the evidence system functional and continued to enter numerous items of evidence into the Laboratory Information Management System, a release from the Indiana State Police said.

The women were recognized at the awards ceremony Friday in Indianapolis.

Ratliff also took a lead role in training evidence clerks for the Bremen and Toll Road posts while Slagle made adjustments to the Bremen evidence system. Besides transferring evidence, Slagle and Ratliff generated 918 new evidence cases, entered nearly 3,500 new items and processed 369 laboratory examination requests, state police said.

Citilink free fares to halt Nov. 30

Citilink's free fares will end Nov. 30, officials said Wednesday. Fares will be collected beginning Dec. 1.

Citilink began offering free fares after the pandemic caused ridership to decline by more than 34% in 2020. By offering free fares, ridership has increased by 7.5% this year, a statement said. Bus passes are available at Citilink's Central Station or online at fwcitilink.com.

City, Landing land on Fodor 'Go' list

Fort Wayne and The Landing were listed on Fodor's 2022 Go List! as a place to visit, Visit Fort Wayne announced Wednesday.

The travel company included Fort Wayne on its list, giving a particular shout out to downtown's efforts to revitalize The Landing with public art, shops, restaurants, coffee roaster and brewery, making it “Fort Wayne's new food district,” Fodor's said in the article.

The article also highlights Fort Wayne's growth and new destination defining neighborhoods.

– Journal Gazette