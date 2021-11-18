Ex-Adams judge facing allegations

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications filed disciplinary charges Wednesday against former Adams Superior Court Judge Patrick R. Miller related to campaign activities during work hours.

Miller, a Republican, was defeated in his bid for reelection in November by independent Sam Conrad.

Earlier in 2020, Miller received a public reprimand for judicial misconduct by the Indiana Supreme Court for abusing the power of his office in a dispute with county officials regarding benefit payments for the Adams County Drug Court coordinator.

Miller, contacted Wednesday at his Fort Wayne law office, did not return a call seeking comment.

The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications found probable cause to warrant formal charges of judicial misconduct. The group is asking the Indiana Supreme Court to appoint three trial judges as special masters to conduct a public hearing on the charges. If found guilty, Miller faces sanctions from the Indiana Supreme Court.

According to the 10-page filing, Miller hired the Adams County Drug Court coordinator. That employee later – along with Miller – conducted campaign activities while on county time.

Some of the allegations include the employee working on Miller's campaign website during office hours and inside the courthouse; working on campaign flyers during work; going to the local newspaper with Miller to approve campaign ads during work hours; and accompanying Miller to a local business to order and pick up campaign T-shirts during work hours.

The charges allege Miller never explained to the employee there were rules about working on judicial campaigns while also working for the court, nor did he explain there were rules against campaign work being done inside a court facility.

In another situation, a defendant appearing before Miller in drug court approached Miller at the front of the bench after his hearing was finished to ask for a campaign yard sign. The judge – while wearing his robe – said the defendant would get a yard sign.

The court filing said a small yard sign was delivered to the defendant's yard and displayed. Later, Miller delivered a larger sign – 4 feet by 4 feet – and removed the small sign.

There are four counts. One is that Miller allowed a court employee to engage in campaign activities during work hours. By doing so, the judge violated the code of conduct requiring judges to act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the independence, integrity and impartiality of the judiciary and to avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety.

Another count related to the yard sign given to a defendant in his court accuses Miller of violating another judicial code that prohibits judges from participating in extrajudicial activities that would appear to a reasonable person to undermine the judge's independence, integrity or impartiality.

