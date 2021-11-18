Plan commission OKs shopping center plan

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission did not let a developer's last-minute change of heart derail the design of a proposed shopping center at Diebold and East Dupont Road.

The plan commission unanimously approved a primary development plan from Chicago-based Echo Synergy LLC to develop up to eight commercial lots on property just south of the Parkside development.

Parkside includes a dual-branded Hilton hotel and private streets the developer has retained for years. Development on adjoining parcels has been stalled as a result because the streets could not be used for access to other nearby properties.

Tom Trent, the Fort Wayne attorney representing Echo, said he got a call the day before the public hearing from a representative for Parkside's owner who said the owner would allow the streets to be used.

Plan Commission members said Thursday they weren't willing to make Echo redesign plans with acceptable access points done at significant expense.

"This negotiation could go on for years. There's no reason to hold up these guys and their plan," said Susie Hoot, plan commission chairwoman.

