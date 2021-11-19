Dupont retail center plan OK'd

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission did not let a developer's last-minute change of heart derail the design of a proposed shopping center at Diebold and East Dupont roads.

The plan commission Thursday unanimously approved a primary development plan from Chicago-based Echo Synergy LLC to develop up to eight commercial lots on property just south of the Parkside development.

Parkside includes a dual-branded Hilton hotel and private streets the developer has retained for years. Development on adjoining parcels has been stalled as a result because the streets could not be used for access to other nearby properties.

Tom Trent, the Fort Wayne attorney representing Echo, said he got a call the day before the public hearing from a representative for Parkside's owner who said the owner would allow the street access.

Plan commission members said Thursday they weren't willing to make Echo redesign plans with acceptable access points done at significant expense.

“This negotiation could go on for years. There's no reason to hold up these guys and their plan,” said Susie Hoot, chairwoman.

The plan commission approved several other projects:

• A rezoning from low-intensity residential to general industrial and a primary development plan for a seven-lot industrial park being developed by the town of Monroeville on the north side of Monroeville Road west of Indiana 101.

• Rezoning from agricultural to single-family residential and a primary development plan for a 182-lot single family residential development, Mason's Ridge, developed by Springmill Woods Development LLC on 58 acres at the southeast corner of Bass and Noyer roads in Aboite Township.

• Rezonings and a primary development plan for Hunter's Development, a mixed residential and commercial project at the northeast corner of Indiana 3 and West Gump Road in Huntertown. The project will contain 85 single-family homes and a shopping center with an undisclosed number of lots.

rsalter@jg.net