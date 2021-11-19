Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Javohntee G. Green, 22, of Gary, was charged Sept. 10 with criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement with bodily injury, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, intimidation where defendant draws or uses a deadly weapon, intimidation – threat to commit terrorism and two counts pointing a firearm at another person. He was being held in lieu of $110,000 bail.

Tod N. Martin aka Todd Martin aka Johnathon Walsh, 38, of the 3100 block of Lillie Street, was charged Sept. 10 with criminal confinement with bodily injury and domestic battery committed in front of a child. He was being held in lieu of $12,500 bail.

Jonathan W. Fletcher, 21, of Detroit, was charged Sept. 10 with five counts of narcotic drug dealing. He was being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Dean E. Barrand Jr., 42, of the 7200 block of Bluffton Road, was charged Sept. 10 with invasion of privacy. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Maegan E. Young, 35, of the 1000 block of High Street, was charged Sept. 10 with resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She was released on her own recognizance.

Alex R. Branstetter, 27, of the 10200 block of Brandywine Drive, was charged Sept. 10 with resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more. He was released on his own recognizance.

Justin L. Landis, 26, of the 700 block of Columbia Avenue, was charged Sept. 10 with unlawful syringe possession and misdemeanor false informing. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Samuel Caston Jr., 56, of the 400 block of East Leith Street, was charged Sept. 10 with battery by bodily waste where victim is a public safety officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Decarese J. Walker aka Dacarese Walker, 37, of the 4000 block of Hessen Cassel Road, was charged Sept. 10 with domestic battery and misdemeanor interference with the reporting of a crime. He was released on his own recognizance.

Cameron A. Causey, 22, of the 800 block of Walnut Street, was charged Sept. 10 with methamphetamine possession. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

William T. Kenner Jr., aka William T. Keener aka William Thomas, 57, no address given, was charged Sept. 10 with operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Tanner W. Glaze, 28, of New Haven, was charged Sept. 10 with battery by means of a deadly weapon and intimidation using a deadly weapon. He was released on $20,000 bond.