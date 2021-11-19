FWCS plans to hand out holiday meals

Fort Wayne Community Schools students are again celebrating Thanksgiving by offering a free grab-and-go dinner next week.

The FWCS Career Academy Culinary Arts program will distribute meals from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Bill C. Anthis Center, 1200 S. Barr St., the district announced Thursday.

Dinner is open to anyone. Meals will be limited to two per person on a first-come, first-served basis. The menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and dessert.

Masks will be required upon entry.

This is the third year of the Give Back Thanksgiving event.