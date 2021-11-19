Rise in cases 2nd highest of year

For only the second time this year, Allen County health officials Thursday reported more than 400 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The 430 diagnoses brought the county's total to 63,035 known infections, the local health department said.

This marked the second highest one-day increase this year; the highest was reported Jan. 10 with 479 cases.

The Allen County Department of Health reported no new fatalities. The death toll has increased this month by 41, to 848.

Meanwhile, the state's coronavirus dashboard reported 3,939 new cases and 29 new Hoosier deaths, bringing totals to 1,065,717 and 16,647, respectively.

It was against this backdrop that Purdue University Fort Wayne announced Thursday it will extend its indoor mask requirement through Dec. 31.

The mandate has been in place since August.

“During its most recent review of COVID-19 data in Allen County and across Indiana and other factors, no evidence-based reason to suspend the current protocol was identified,” the university said in a statement.

The rule applies to all students, employees and visitors regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. Limited exceptions apply, such as while eating at campus dining areas, the university said.

PFW officials plan to revisit the issue before the end of fall semester.

Of eligible Hoosiers, 52.4% were fully vaccinated as of 5 a.m. Thursday. When excluding the newest age group eligible for shots – 5 to 11 – the rate was 58%.

Statewide, there have been 62,396 breakthrough cases, representing 1.8% of fully vaccinated individuals, according to data posted Thursday. The data reflect information as of Nov. 11.

Breakthrough hospitalizations and deaths are rarer, representing 0.04% and 0.02% respectively of the fully vaccinated population, according to the state.

A breakthrough refers to anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 at least 14 days after their second dose, or single-dose, vaccination.

