Ex-Home Depot to be paintball hub

A former home improvement store on Fort Wayne's northeast side will soon become a paintball distribution center.

The Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals approved a variance Thursday night for Coliseum Ventures LLC. Its tenant, Kore Outdoor US LLC, is planning to turn the former Home Depot at Lake Avenue and Coliseum Boulevard into a distribution center.

Paintballs will be repackaged at the facility and distributed to retail businesses, said Gary Buschman, a broker for NAI Hanning & Bean who represented Coliseum Ventures during the zoning board meeting.

Coliseum Ventures sought the variance for light industrial use, which is not allowed in an area zoned for commercial use. No hazardous materials will be used in the operation, according to Coliseum Ventures' application.

The zoning board unanimously approved the request. The distribution center would begin operation in January.

The 19-acre site was developed in 2002 as a Home Depot, which closed in 2008. Buschman said the property has been vacant on and off since the store's closing.

It includes a 116,000-square-foot building, seven acres of paved parking and a fenced garden center.

The paintball distribution center will employ about 50 people and be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and closed Sundays.

Buschman said Coliseum Ventures is looking to commercially develop the parking lot.

Based in Montreal, Kore Outdoor Inc., formerly known as G.I. Sportz, manufactures and distributes paintballs, markers and related accessories servicing a global customer base of paintball fields and stores, according to the company's website.

jchapman@jg.net