Rezoning OK'd for 3 projects in county

The Allen County commissioners Friday approved two housing developments north of Fort Wayne and an industrial development south of the city.

The three rezoning requests were approved unanimously by the commissioners. Michelle Woods of the Department of Planning Services said one of the requests – a 207-lot single-family development – is a different type of development than the ones the commissioners generally see.

The Springmill Woods Development proposal required almost 60 acres on the west side of Huguenard Road to be rezoned as multifamily residential. The neighborhood will be north of the Colonial Heights development.

Woods said the market-rate development is unique in that it requires a multifamily rezoning even though all the homes will technically be for single families.

Some of the homes will be connected to another home, similar to a duplex. However, the homes are still considered to be for single families because they are for sale and a lot line will separate the connected properties. Woods said the connected homes are a way to provide home ownership opportunities at a lower cost.

The request also required approval by the Board of Zoning Appeals because the lot sizes for the connected homes are smaller than the standard minimum.

Commissioner Nelson Peters, who sits on the Allen County Plan Commission, asked to be reminded of why the positive recommendation wasn't a unanimous vote.

“The good news is we have a lot of these have been going through lately, a lot of these rezonings, which means growth and development,” Peters said. “The bad news is we have so many of them that I can't keep them straight.”

Two plan commission members voted against the recommendation, Woods said, because they didn't agree with a written commitment the motion required guaranteeing that the area won't become the home of a multiple-family development if the Springmill Woods development doesn't work out.

The commissioners approved a request to rezone the 35 acres west of Cascata Estates on West Shoaff Road to multiple-family residential. The area will be used for a 45-lot extension to Cascata Estates.

A development that will house 11 shovel-ready sites for potential industrial uses was also approved by the commissioners Friday. PB Development is still working out access points with the Allen County Redevelopment Commission, Woods said, but the plan commission unanimously recommended its approval.

dfilchak@jg.net