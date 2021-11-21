Families find tradition in 5K

For everyone at Fox Island County Park, Saturday was the perfect day for a race.

A brisk, bright autumn morning created a fine setting for the 27th annual Fox Island Turkey Trot hosted by the Fort Wayne Running Club. The 5-kilometer race drew 355 registrants, said Stacey Hartman, one of the race directors.

The race's highest attendance ever was 388 in 2016, she said.

For many, doing the Turkey Trot is a tradition.

Saturday was Alayna Bruckner's third time running the race. The 12-year-old was the first girl to cross the finish line. The Huntington resident ran Saturday's race with her family. Alayna said she loves the course, especially the hill work.

“It's nice to know that you're giving your muscles a workout,” she said, adding that it wasn't the first time she's been the first girl across the finish line.

Alayna said she enjoys running because she likes the exercise and enjoys the work it takes to succeed.

Her father, Tim, is a cross country coach. He said he and Alayna like the Turkey Trot because it extends the running season. It's great, he said, to watch his daughter improve as a runner.

“It's fun to see it. She works super hard,” he said. “She runs all winter, all summer.”

Decatur resident Denise Conrad grinned from ear to ear after becoming the first woman to cross the finish line Saturday morning. The 60-year-old has been running for 40 years and has participated in nearly every Turkey Trot since 1994.

“I love this race because it's different,” she said, laughing. “It's not a road race – you're in nature and going up and down these hills, and every now and then it's like, 'Oh don't step on a walnut.'”

The Fort Wayne Running Club, Conrad added, is a tight-knit and friendly group.

“These endorphins make you happy,” she said.

For some families, the trot tradition continues to expand. Saturday was Caspian Throop-Voors' first time at the race. The 20-month-old participated in the 15,000-centimeter Turkey Toddlers event before the 5K start.

Caspian's family has participated in the Turkey Trot several times, said his parents, Jess and Ryan. The toddler – in a running stroller – often accompanies his parents when they run, Jess Throop-Voors said.

“This is the first time he's been old enough to try and run it on his own,” she said. “So we love that there's an opportunity because he can't obviously do a 5K for a long, long time, but 15,000 centimeters he can do.”

Ryan Throop-Voors said he loves races that take place in the fall because they remind him of running cross country in school.

“It's always brisk and running through the trails and the leaves. It's just beautiful,” he said.

Jess Throop-Voors agreed.

“It's nice to run out in the leaves and get back to nature because usually we're running through our addition,” she said. “It's nice to be able to run through the trail and see all the trees.”

Hartman, one of Saturday's race directors, said as a runner, she looks at events like the Turkey Trot as a gauge for how the Running Club is doing. She said she's excited that so many people turned out to participate this year.

“It's a community coming back together and feeling safe to come out and run,” she said. “I'm encouraged by these numbers. It's awesome.”