Local Sikhs recall slain deputy

A flag-draped casket being carried in front of a throng of mourners. A sheriff offering comfort to a slain officer's father.

The officer, taken away too soon in a traffic stop gone wrong, could have been any officer, in any municipality in America.

But in this case, the officer was Sandeep Dhaliwal, a 42-year-old observant Sikh who patrolled Harris County in Texas – and who blazed a trail by enabling Sikhs in the Houston-area sheriff's department to grow their facial hair and wear a traditional turban on duty.

Dhaliwal had no personal connection to Fort Wayne and his death was in 2019, members of the area's Sikh community said. But on Saturday, the community honored him during a memorial at Allen County Public Library downtown.

The slain officer's father, Pyara S. Dhaliwal, and sister, Harpreet Kaur Rai, still grief stricken, drove from Texas to attend and speak briefly at the event, attended by about 50 people.

The ceremony also featured awards to two members of local law enforcement who, organizers said, epitomized Dhaliwal's selfless service to others.

Simranpal Singh, 36, of Fort Wayne, a member of the local Sikh community, said the Texas deputy's death has become a beacon to the faithful.

“We are a minority community around the world, so when something affects one of us, it affects us all,” he said. “And in the same way, when one is a shining example, we all can take pride in that for all of us.”

Fort Wayne resident and fellow organizer Jesse Singh of the Fort Wayne-based Indiana Sikh Outreach Mission, said memorializing Dhaliwal is a way to raise awareness of the misunderstood Sikh religion.

Sikhs follow a religion that began in the Punjab region in northern India, he said. The faith has three pillars – earning an honest living, giving to the needy and mediating on God.

The religion celebrates one god, and relationships among people are based on equality. Unlike many in India, Sikhs do not believe in a caste system.

Observant Sikh men wear five articles of faith. Men do not shave their facial hair, and they wear turbans on their heads. They wear a stainless steel bracelet around their wrist to signify a god with no beginning and no end. They carry a small dagger to fight injustice, and they wear trousers to remind them to maintain sexual purity.

Nonetheless, the faith has generated misunderstanding in America, said Jesse Singh, 47.

“There is this mistaken idea – people think we are Muslim because of the turban and beard,” he said. A dagger can seem aggressive, but followers are peaceful. A major tenet of their faith compels them to aid the weak and those in need, he added.

As part of the ceremony, the Sikh community honored Capt. Kevin Hunter of the Fort Wayne Police Department for his work in trying to instill more compassion in treating those with addiction. Joel Alverson, a patrolman with the Allen County Sheriff's Department, also was honored.

Fort Wayne City Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, spoke at the event, telling the group he has become friends with members of the local Sikh community.

“We want to mourn this tragedy, but we also want to learn from this,” he said, referring to Dhaliwal's death. “I'm honored that you have allowed me to be with you.”

