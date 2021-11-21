Servers see benefit of all-night stores

Servers at the three local IHOP restaurants are really hopping after midnight.

The national chain famous for its pancakes is one of – if not the only – all-night eateries in Fort Wayne.

The West Jefferson Boulevard location's ample dining room fills up on Friday and Saturday nights, manager Melissa Ramer said. She believes her restaurant and the IHOPs at Coliseum Boulevard and Coldwater Road and Lima and Washington Center roads are the only options in town for hungry night owls.

“We have people call all the time to see if we're really open,” the 31-year-old said.

Jaeda Smiley was working IHOP's third shift for more than six years but recently moved to second shift. Instead of serving late-night customers, she's now one of them. But it isn't easy.

“I need them to be open,” Smiley said of local retail stores. “Walmart needs to be 24 hours again. I'm a night shopper. I'm up in the middle of the night.”

The 22-year-old said she's been cooking or cleaning in the middle of the night and realizes there's something she needs but nowhere to buy it right away.

“A couple of weeks ago, my furnace went out, and I was going to go out and get a box heater in the middle of the night,” she said, adding that without any retail options, she went to bed and woke up freezing cold.

Alivia Croxton, another IHOP server, recalled she recently was talking with her manager about how much they wished Walmart were open late at night. The retailer closes its local stores at 11 p.m. Early in the pandemic, the stores closed at 8:30 p.m.

“It was because of COVID” that stores adopted shorter hours, she said, “but now I don't understand the reason.”

The 23-year-old college student said her mother, a nurse, has been forced to grocery shop online because her 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. work schedule makes it hard to find time to walk up and down the aisles.

Croxton acknowledged that she and her co-workers have access to a limited selection of essentials at some gas station convenience stores that are open all night. The down side, she said, is that prices for items including feminine hygiene products is higher than superstores charge.

There's one bright side to grocery retailers not being open late, Croxton said. That means hungry people can't stop at Kroger or Meijer and buy a frozen pizza at midnight or 3 a.m.

“It's good for business,” the IHOP server said.

