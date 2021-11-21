Stores open 24 hours likely relic of the past

Many aspects of daily life have rebounded to some semblance of normal since the darkest days of the coronavirus pandemic, but retail hours aren't one of them.

Gone are the days when stores opened their doors all hours of the day and night to accommodate local shoppers.

Fort Wayne used to have numerous Walmart, Kroger, Meijer and Walgreens stores, among others, that were open 24 hours a day. No more.

Bob Phibbs, CEO of New York-based consultancy The Retail Doctor, isn't optimistic that retailers will ever return to their old hours in a market this size.

“It really comes down to the fact that they have really ramped up their online ordering,” he said during a phone interview. “I think they have realized the up side isn't worth the cost.”

Changing consumers

When stores embraced being open all night, some said they might as well run the cash registers because workers were already in the building stocking shelves.

But attitudes changed with the pandemic. Stores began closing earlier and assigning late-night workers to sanitation tasks. As a result, Phibbs said, retailers no longer feel the need to fill the shelves behind the scenes. Shoppers have grown accustomed to steering their carts around pallets and cardboard boxes sitting in the aisles.

Despite the inconveniences, retailers know they won't lose sales. If the grocery isn't open when a consumer's late work shift ends, that shopper will buy bread and milk – or whatever he needs – during the store's limited hours.

The sale is delayed – but still made.

“The consumer is changing and willing to change behaviors,” Phibbs said.

That includes, of course, shoppers who have embraced placing online orders and picking up purchases curbside. The practice saves time that would otherwise be spent navigating store aisles.

Workers wanted

Rodney Runyan has a different explanation for shorter store hours. He's a professor and associate department head for the Division of Consumer Science at Purdue University.

“Three words: not enough workers,” Runyan said through email. “There is no labor shortage, per se. That is, there are plenty of folks out there who 'could' take these retail jobs, but for various reasons choose not to. The reasons likely include continued concern about COVID, residual dollars in their pockets from stimulus, a desire to get a better job, and etcetera.”

“Whatever the reason(s), retailers cannot hire enough workers to cover the floor and registers overnight, whilst stocking shelves,” he continued. “Big Box retailers who stay open 24 hours typically use those 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. hours to get most of their shelves stocked. Thus, the lights have to be on anyway, so allowing customers to shop overnight was not a significant cost factor. Now it is.”

Runyan said he's not sure whether those stores employ overnight stocking crews anymore.

“My guess is no (and it is a guess), as I have seen much more daytime shelf-stocking in these stores than I did pre-pandemic,” he said.

Limited options

If retailers that formerly operated overnight here are considering reverting to 24-hour schedules, they aren't admitting it.

Eric Halvorson, a Kroger spokesman based in Indianapolis, said the idea isn't on the grocery chain's radar.

“I've heard no discussion of such a change, and while we are filling positions in our stores, I don't believe the subject is being contemplated,” he said. “Since we have openings during the busiest parts of the day, I would expect those shifts to remain our focus for the time being.”

Charles Crowson, director of Walmart's press office, said the retailer's “current plan is to maintain normal operating hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. for the foreseeable future, including through the end of 2021.”

Meijer and Walgreens representatives didn't respond to emailed requests for information.

Kohl's, which previously stayed open around the clock in the last few weeks before Christmas, declined to divulge this year's plans.

Ellen Panther, a spokeswoman for the chain, said through email last week that Kohl's wasn't ready to share its December store hours “just yet.” She promised to provide information as soon as company officials allow.

Crowson shared Walmart's plan to close stores on Thanksgiving and Christmas. They will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday, one hour earlier than usual. And they will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Any panicky parents who want to buy a new thermometer to check a feverish child's temperature in the middle of the night have very limited options now.

CVS at East State Boulevard and Beacon Street is open 24 hours, including its pharmacy.

And the Walgreen's drugstore at Stellhorn and Maplecrest roads is open 24 hours. The store's pharmacy is also open throughout the night except for a meal break from 1:30 to 2 a.m.

Both are on Fort Wayne's northeast side.

sslater@jg.net