More willing to travel for Thanksgiving

After skipping all in-person holiday get-togethers last year – opting instead for virtual celebrations – the Bouthot family of northwest Fort Wayne is ready to visit relatives in Florida.

The family of four – Amber and Adam and daughters Annabelle, 5, and Adella, 2 – are among the 53.4 million people AAA expects will travel for Thanksgiving. That's up 13% from 2020, the auto club said, but within 5% of pre-pandemic levels.

“It's beginning to look more like a normal holiday travel season, compared to what we saw last year,” Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in a statement. “Now that U.S. borders are open, vaccinations are readily available, and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holidays.”

COVID-19 concerns kept the Bouthots grounded last year.

“It was a very hard decision, especially with the girls being at such fun ages, but one we felt we had to make to keep everyone safe,” Amber Bouthot said by email. “Now that Adam and I are vaccinated, as well as my parents, we feel a little safer making the decision to travel.”

Her parents helped shoulder the costs of flying from Fort Wayne to their home in the Sunshine State, Bouthot said. They leave Tuesday, which AAA said is the “most expensive and heaviest travel day.”

AAA anticipates most travelers – about 90% – will drive to their Thanksgiving destination. These 48.3 million people will have a different expense to consider – gas.

The national average price of gasoline hasn't topped $3 per gallon on Thanksgiving since 2013, but that's expected to change this year with a projected rate of $3.35, just short of 2012's record high of $3.44, according to GasBuddy, an online tracker of gasoline prices nationwide.

Although AAA expects car travel to increase by 8.4% compared with last year, results from GasBuddy's annual Thanksgiving travel survey suggested gas prices are discouraging some people from driving for the holiday. The poll, which garnered almost 1,500 responses, found 32% of Americans planned to drive for Thanksgiving, down from 35% in 2020. Many respondents blamed their unwillingness to drive on high gas prices.

“Americans are responding to the prices by slamming the car door shut and staying off the road,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement.

Gloria Squire is planning a Thanksgiving feast for 15 people, including her household of three. Her guests live locally, she said, but even if they didn't, she doubts gas prices would affect their willingness to travel to her rural Churubusco home.

“After not having a family get-together in nearly two years because of COVID, we are just excited to see each other,” Squire said by email. “Absolutely nothing is more important than family.”

Squire's family has a severely immune-compromised family member, she said, and risking her life or anyone else's to COVID-19 was never an option. They are particularly grateful to the doctors, nurses, scientists, health professionals and local leaders who have made in-person gatherings possible again.

“Now that we are all vaccinated – including the younger children – we feel comfortable getting together again,” Squire said. “We are thankful to get to spend this Thanksgiving surrounded by those we love.”

