Fort Wayne/Allen County

Indiana Works receives grants

Northeast Indiana Works has secured $380,000 in foundation grants for two career awareness campaigns.

The initial groundwork for “Your Future: Make It Your Own,” was done by the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership. The campaign recently transitioned to Northeast Indiana Works. The Dekko Foundation has granted $150,000 for the first year of the planned three-year campaign that will target mostly high school- and middle school-age young people.

The second campaign will focus on manufacturing career awareness. The first two years of the three-year campaign are being supported by a $230,000 grant from the Don Wood Foundation. The campaign will focus largely on Industry 4.0 careers (advanced technology including autonomous systems) and will target primarily middle school-aged students.

Additional funding is being sought to bolster both campaigns, which will include interactive elements and link existing career awareness and hands-on learning opportunities.

Opioid disorder target of app

McMillen Health is offering an app to organizations that serve pregnant or recently pregnant women with opioid use disorder (OUD) and their babies with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) in Allen County.

Indiana's rate of NAS is about 30% higher than the national average – 15.7% of all Indiana babies test positive for opioids, and opioid use rates continue to skyrocket. Agencies can contact McMillen Health for promotional kits to share the recently launched Healthy Tomorrow app. It is available through Apple and Google Play at no cost. For more information and a link to the community report, go to mcmillenhealth.org/healthy-tomorrow.

Any organization serving pregnant or recently pregnant women with OUD and their babies with NAS in Allen County can contact Megan Wilkinson, McMillen Health director of curriculum development, at 260-456-4511, ext. 331, or mwilkinson@mcmillenhealth.org to receive a promotional kit about the app.

– Journal Gazette