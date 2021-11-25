County's new cases third-highest

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Allen County topped 400 on Wednesday, making it the third-highest one-day jump in confirmed infections this year.

The Allen County Department of Health also reported another fatality – the 50th announced this month. To date, the virus has killed 857 county residents.

The 408 new diagnoses brought the local case tally to 64,641, the department said.

The agency last reported this many cases Nov. 18 (430) and Jan. 10 (479). The record high was set more than a year ago, when 613 cases were reported Nov. 14, 2020.

Dr. Matthew Sutter, health commissioner, said this week the average daily case rate, 273, is the highest since January, and he still considers the community to be in an emergency.

In Allen County, the age group with the highest rates of infection is 19 and younger, accounting for 26.8% of confirmed cases from July 1 through Monday, according to the health department.

The department said the next two age groups – people in their 20s and 30s – made up 16.3% and 17.1% of cases, respectively.

The department's offices will be closed today and Friday, reopening Monday. This includes the COVID-19 vaccination site at Memorial Coliseum and the testing site at 5750 Falls Drive near U.S. 24 and Liberty Mills Road in southwest Fort Wayne.

The state, meanwhile, will not update its coronavirus dashboard today through Sunday in observance of Thanksgiving.

The online resource showed 4,070 new cases Wednesday and 17 new deaths, bringing the state's totals to 1,084,488 known infections and 16,805 confirmed deaths.

Allen County vaccination rates are on par with the state's. The vaccine dashboard showed Wednesday that 52.6% of eligible Hoosiers and 52.7% of Allen County residents were fully vaccinated. Vaccines are available to ages 5 and older.

Information on testing and vaccination sites can be found at coronavirus.in.gov.

