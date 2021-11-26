The following nonprofit organizations responded to The Journal Gazette's request for charity wish lists. Additional lists will be published Saturday. Charities are listed alphabetically.

Allen County Christmas Bureau Inc.

P.O. Box 13265 Fort Wayne; 4201 Coldwater Road (Glenbrook Square, former Carson's, southwest side; no entrance from inside mall; street address from Nov. 30 through Dec. 8)

Phone: 260-710-2163, 260-710-2163 for specific directions

Mission: Assist needy families with Christmas needs and desires by providing gifts, food, personal hygiene items and cleaning products at Christmas time

Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 30 through Dec. 3. Monetary contributions can be mailed any time to: P.O. Box 13265, Fort Wayne IN 46868

Babe of Whitley County

533 N. Line St., Columbia City, 46725

Phone: 260-244-2820.

Mission: Provides quality incentives to parents who participate in preventive and prenatal care, including parenting, educational, and nutritional classes to promote healthy pregnancy, birth outcome, and early-childhood development

Wish list: Diapers size 4 and up, pull-ups, wipes, baby wash, diaper cream, sippy cups, bottles, new clothing and pajamas and monetary donations

Drop-off: Noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday or call to arrange another time

Central Noble Food Pantry

601 N. Orange St., Albion

Phone: 260-564-8160

Mission: Serve anyone in need of nutritional assistance

Wish list: Cake mixes, juices, Ramen noodles, chicken noodle soup, canned meat, cereal, boxed meals, health and beauty products

Drop-off: 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Fridays, or call 260-564-8160; someone will meet you there

Coats for Kids at the Volunteer Center

3401 Lake Ave., Suite 4, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-424-3505

Mission: Provide warm winter coats for low-income children in our community while promoting volunteerism and philanthropy

Wish list: New children's winter coats for boys and girls sizes 8-20

Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 3401 Lake Ave. and during regular business hours at YMCAs, Peerless Cleaners, Sweetwater and Darlington Holiday Warehouse. Monetary donations at www.volunteerfortwayne.org; $25 provides a new winter coat, hat, gloves and scarf for a child in need

Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana

999 E. Tillman Road, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-447-3696

Mission: Alleviate hunger through the full use of donated food and other resources

Wish list: 2 desks, 2 desk chairs, 2 new printers, floor buffer for warehouse, windows washed

Drop-off: Call 260-447-3696 to make arrangements

Early Childhood Alliance

3800 N. Anthony Blvd., CC1220, Fort Wayne (inside Ivy Tech's Coliseum Boulevard Campus)

Phone: 260-745-2501

Mission: Build better futures for young children by promoting and providing quality early childhood education and services for families, early childhood professionals and the community

Wish list: Color safe bleach; disinfectant wipes; disposable face masks for adults and children; K-Cups Keurig coffee pods – coffee, hot cocoa, tea; multicultural play materials (puzzles, books, dolls); Play-Dough; construction paper; Fiskars scissors – round tip; glue sticks; small bottles of glue; washable markers; crayons (large for little hands and normal size too); watercolor paints; paint brushes

Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Faith United Methodist Church

207 E. Dewald St., Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-744-4238

Mission: Provide Christmas blessing Bags for the homeless (hygiene items)

Wish list: Travel size wipes, body wash, lotion, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, mouthwash, tissues, toothbrushes, dental floss, lip balm, tampons, panty liners

Drop-off: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays; also, 24/7 drop-off donation bin in church parking lot by the handicap access ramp

Fort Wayne Children's Choir

Purdue University Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E., Fort Wayne (Modular Classroom Building, across from Parking Garage 3)

Phone: 260-481-0481

Mission: Teach music literacy to children from diverse backgrounds through song and performance

Wish list: Printer paper, cardstock, pencils, black disposable face masks (adult and child size), postage stamps

Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday through Dec. 15

Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry

2502 Church St., Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-385-3362, or email info@fwpetfoodpantry.com

Mission: Provide pet food at no cost to pet owners who are struggling financially and cannot afford to feed their pets

Wish list: Cat treats, dry cat food, canned dog food, paper towels, 30-gallon trash bags

Drop-off: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at 2502 Church St. and every Pet Supplies Plus location

Friends of the Poor

611 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-422-6821

Mission: Help unemployed adults rise above poverty. Hosts the Third World Shoppe which sells handmade gifts to provide income for the artisans and provide work experience in retail store operations, graphic arts and printing, building maintenance and repair as well as bookkeeping and computer data entry

Wish list: 3D printer and most printing equipment or supplies; most tools including a small garden tiller; old aluminum frame storm windows, especially those from storm doors; 24-inch bike; potting soil and vegetable seeds; food and household supplies; used or new postage stamps; working camcorder; solar collectors and useable wood for building

Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or by appointment

From This Day Forward Wedding & Events Ministry

14625 Lima Road, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-403-7323

Mission: Demonstrate the power of Christ's love to those in need as they celebrate life events. Work with individuals as they plan a special event on a limited budget

Wish list: Women's, young women's and children's formal wear; gently used/new wedding gowns especially plus sizes for all types; dress shoes in women's and children's sizes; jewelry; wedding veils and formal accessories; cash donations to put into Bridal Gown scholarship and toward building garden shed; packing materials such as bubble wrap, tape, large storage containers with lids; batteries of all sizes; Ziploc storage bags; large garment bags for wedding gowns; mailing stamps; color printer paper, white printer paper; Home Depot/Lowes gift cards; gas station gift cards; Christmas wrapping paper

Drop-off: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. boutique hours Saturday or in the outside donation bin by the door entrance at 14625 Lima Road. Email with questions to info@fromthisdayforwardministry.org

Cash/check and gift card donations mailed to: 14625 Lima Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46818

Healthier Moms and Babies

1025 W. Rudisill Ave., Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-469-4076

Mission: Reduce infant mortality and improve the outcome of pregnancy in Allen County by offering health education and case management services to low-income, high-risk pregnant women and their families

Wish list: Diapers (all sizes, especially newborn), wipes, diaper rash cream, pacifiers, feminine hygiene supplies, lanolin for nursing mothers, disposable nursing pads, self-care kits for mothers during hospital stays, travel size toiletries

Link to our Target registry:www.target.com/gift-registry/gift/healthiermomsandbabies2021

Link to our Amazon registry:www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2PONN8775GDGY?ref_=wl_share

Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 29-30; noon to 4 p.m. Dec 1; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec 2, Dec. 6-7, Dec. 9, Dec. 13-16