Charity wish lists
The following nonprofit organizations responded to The Journal Gazette's request for charity wish lists. Additional lists will be published Saturday. Charities are listed alphabetically.
Allen County Christmas Bureau Inc.
P.O. Box 13265 Fort Wayne; 4201 Coldwater Road (Glenbrook Square, former Carson's, southwest side; no entrance from inside mall; street address from Nov. 30 through Dec. 8)
Phone: 260-710-2163, 260-710-2163 for specific directions
Mission: Assist needy families with Christmas needs and desires by providing gifts, food, personal hygiene items and cleaning products at Christmas time
Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 30 through Dec. 3. Monetary contributions can be mailed any time to: P.O. Box 13265, Fort Wayne IN 46868
Babe of Whitley County
533 N. Line St., Columbia City, 46725
Phone: 260-244-2820.
Mission: Provides quality incentives to parents who participate in preventive and prenatal care, including parenting, educational, and nutritional classes to promote healthy pregnancy, birth outcome, and early-childhood development
Wish list: Diapers size 4 and up, pull-ups, wipes, baby wash, diaper cream, sippy cups, bottles, new clothing and pajamas and monetary donations
Drop-off: Noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday or call to arrange another time
Central Noble Food Pantry
601 N. Orange St., Albion
Phone: 260-564-8160
Mission: Serve anyone in need of nutritional assistance
Wish list: Cake mixes, juices, Ramen noodles, chicken noodle soup, canned meat, cereal, boxed meals, health and beauty products
Drop-off: 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Fridays, or call 260-564-8160; someone will meet you there
Coats for Kids at the Volunteer Center
3401 Lake Ave., Suite 4, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-424-3505
Mission: Provide warm winter coats for low-income children in our community while promoting volunteerism and philanthropy
Wish list: New children's winter coats for boys and girls sizes 8-20
Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 3401 Lake Ave. and during regular business hours at YMCAs, Peerless Cleaners, Sweetwater and Darlington Holiday Warehouse. Monetary donations at www.volunteerfortwayne.org; $25 provides a new winter coat, hat, gloves and scarf for a child in need
Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana
999 E. Tillman Road, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-447-3696
Mission: Alleviate hunger through the full use of donated food and other resources
Wish list: 2 desks, 2 desk chairs, 2 new printers, floor buffer for warehouse, windows washed
Drop-off: Call 260-447-3696 to make arrangements
Early Childhood Alliance
3800 N. Anthony Blvd., CC1220, Fort Wayne (inside Ivy Tech's Coliseum Boulevard Campus)
Phone: 260-745-2501
Mission: Build better futures for young children by promoting and providing quality early childhood education and services for families, early childhood professionals and the community
Wish list: Color safe bleach; disinfectant wipes; disposable face masks for adults and children; K-Cups Keurig coffee pods – coffee, hot cocoa, tea; multicultural play materials (puzzles, books, dolls); Play-Dough; construction paper; Fiskars scissors – round tip; glue sticks; small bottles of glue; washable markers; crayons (large for little hands and normal size too); watercolor paints; paint brushes
Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Faith United Methodist Church
207 E. Dewald St., Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-744-4238
Mission: Provide Christmas blessing Bags for the homeless (hygiene items)
Wish list: Travel size wipes, body wash, lotion, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, mouthwash, tissues, toothbrushes, dental floss, lip balm, tampons, panty liners
Drop-off: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays; also, 24/7 drop-off donation bin in church parking lot by the handicap access ramp
Fort Wayne Children's Choir
Purdue University Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E., Fort Wayne (Modular Classroom Building, across from Parking Garage 3)
Phone: 260-481-0481
Mission: Teach music literacy to children from diverse backgrounds through song and performance
Wish list: Printer paper, cardstock, pencils, black disposable face masks (adult and child size), postage stamps
Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday through Dec. 15
Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry
2502 Church St., Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-385-3362, or email info@fwpetfoodpantry.com
Mission: Provide pet food at no cost to pet owners who are struggling financially and cannot afford to feed their pets
Wish list: Cat treats, dry cat food, canned dog food, paper towels, 30-gallon trash bags
Drop-off: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at 2502 Church St. and every Pet Supplies Plus location
Friends of the Poor
611 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-422-6821
Mission: Help unemployed adults rise above poverty. Hosts the Third World Shoppe which sells handmade gifts to provide income for the artisans and provide work experience in retail store operations, graphic arts and printing, building maintenance and repair as well as bookkeeping and computer data entry
Wish list: 3D printer and most printing equipment or supplies; most tools including a small garden tiller; old aluminum frame storm windows, especially those from storm doors; 24-inch bike; potting soil and vegetable seeds; food and household supplies; used or new postage stamps; working camcorder; solar collectors and useable wood for building
Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or by appointment
From This Day Forward Wedding & Events Ministry
14625 Lima Road, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-403-7323
Mission: Demonstrate the power of Christ's love to those in need as they celebrate life events. Work with individuals as they plan a special event on a limited budget
Wish list: Women's, young women's and children's formal wear; gently used/new wedding gowns especially plus sizes for all types; dress shoes in women's and children's sizes; jewelry; wedding veils and formal accessories; cash donations to put into Bridal Gown scholarship and toward building garden shed; packing materials such as bubble wrap, tape, large storage containers with lids; batteries of all sizes; Ziploc storage bags; large garment bags for wedding gowns; mailing stamps; color printer paper, white printer paper; Home Depot/Lowes gift cards; gas station gift cards; Christmas wrapping paper
Drop-off: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. boutique hours Saturday or in the outside donation bin by the door entrance at 14625 Lima Road. Email with questions to info@fromthisdayforwardministry.org
Cash/check and gift card donations mailed to: 14625 Lima Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46818
Healthier Moms and Babies
1025 W. Rudisill Ave., Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-469-4076
Mission: Reduce infant mortality and improve the outcome of pregnancy in Allen County by offering health education and case management services to low-income, high-risk pregnant women and their families
Wish list: Diapers (all sizes, especially newborn), wipes, diaper rash cream, pacifiers, feminine hygiene supplies, lanolin for nursing mothers, disposable nursing pads, self-care kits for mothers during hospital stays, travel size toiletries
Link to our Target registry:www.target.com/gift-registry/gift/healthiermomsandbabies2021
Link to our Amazon registry:www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2PONN8775GDGY?ref_=wl_share
Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 29-30; noon to 4 p.m. Dec 1; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec 2, Dec. 6-7, Dec. 9, Dec. 13-16
