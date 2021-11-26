County reports 2 virus deaths

The death toll in Allen County from the coronavirus rose by two, the local health department said Thursday.

Also, an additional 347 individuals had tested positive for COVID-19 through about 8:20 a.m. Thursday. That includes 197 confirmed cases and 150 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 64,998 cases and 859 deaths.

Thursday's update followed the 400 new Allen County cases reported Wednesday, which was the third highest one-day jump in confirmed infections this year.

Because of delays in reporting to and from the state, the Allen County case counts may not always immediately match those that the Indiana State Department of Health provides on its online dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov

Locally and statewide, cases have been increasing in recent weeks, prompting officials to sound alarms – particularly with the chance many people may not abide by social distancing due to Thanksgiving holiday gatherings.

Allen County remained in the orange category for positivity rate between 10% and 14.9%, based on virus spread, according to the state.

Because of the holiday, the state said it would not update its online dashboard Thursday nor again until Monday. That means the known positive COVID-19 cases for Indiana remained at 1,084,488 through about midnight Tuesday, as reflected on the dashboard update Wednesday. Indiana has recorded 16,805 COVID-19 deaths since March 16, 2020.

Since Sept. 1, the state reports nearly 4,760 cases of individuals being reinfected with the novel coronavirus.

lisagreen@jg.net