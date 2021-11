TENNESSEE AVENUE

Closed between St. Joseph Boulevard and Griswold Drive on Monday.

ROWE ROAD

Closed between Hoffman and Monroeville roads Monday through Dec. 10.

MAPLECREST ROAD/ADAMS CENTER ROAD

Closed between Indiana 930 and Moeller Road, Monday through Wednesday.

BASS ROAD

Closed between Kroemer and Thomas roads through Dec. 10.