Black Friday lures buyers from all over to city stores

For some local shoppers, Black Friday was a good-enough excuse for a road trip.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, shoppers from Albion and Wolcottville had found their way to Fort Wayne shopping centers. The same goes for shoppers from Ohio and Michigan.

At Northcrest Shopping Center, Karen Smith of Columbus Grove, Ohio, emerged from the Hallmark store looking suitably elfin – wearing a bright red quilted vest with a Santa applique, a green shirt and candy-cane-striped socks.

Smith, 65, was shopping with her best friend, Darlene Landin, also of Ohio. Smith said she always shops at Hallmark for Christmas gifts for grandkids.

“It's Black Friday. You've got to do it,” she said, adding that she bought a Christmas tree for her grandson to put together – and a whimsical holiday necklace for herself.

Jack Walsh, 45, from Coldwater, Michigan, was enticed by a newspaper insert to drive down Interstate 69 to check prices on a gas grill for his grown son, now celebrating his first Christmas as a father.

“They didn't have the model I wanted other places,” Walsh said. He braved a few flurries on the road, he added, but the temperature in Fort Wayne, 30 degrees, was a half-dozen degrees warmer than at his house.

Amy Young, 31, and her mother, Dalonda Young, 64, were on their way into Kohl's at Northcrest. The two had driven from LaGrange County.

“We're browsing and looking for specific stuff,” Dalonda Young said. “And good deals,” her daughter added. The pair like Kohl's because it has a nice mix of “gag gifts and practical stuff,” Amy Young said.

Fort Wayne shopping center lots, including Glenbrook Square mall, Jefferson Pointe and Apple Glen were not overflowing, but all were nearly full. That's despite the choice of more shoppers in recent years to shop online.

Some big retailers also have diluted the crowds by making the choice to extend Black Friday pricing either through the weekend or to launch the sales early by days or weeks.

Walmart started its sales online Monday. Target plans to continue some deals through Dec. 4.

Still, more shoppers were expected to shop in person this year than last year, when many were COVID-19-shy.

No shoppers remained in line behind metal barricades in front of the Best Buy at Northcrest at 11 a.m., although shoppers exiting the store said there had been a line earlier.

Among other items, Best Buy was advertising a 70-inch LED smart TV for $599.99, and flat-screen boxes of various sizes were seen in carts of shoppers leaving the store.

Some shoppers were using their Black Friday day off to shop around.

Andrew Mathias, 41, who drove from Albion to the Illinois Road Menards store, said he'd already bought a very specific item – a TV stand with a heater in it – at another store.

“They have one here also, and we're going to compare to see what we like and the best deal,” he said.

Mathias said the deliberate shopping tactic goes a bit against the grain in his family.

“We go more spontaneous,” he said. “We see something and it makes us think of someone, and then we purchase it.”

He was shopping with his fiancée, Tabitha Thompson, of Albion.

Allianz Research, which tracks year-to-year Black Friday sales, reported that prices were expected to be 5% to 17% higher on TVs, toys, appliances and clothing this year than last. TVs show the biggest spikes, up on average 17%, the company found.

Nonetheless, the National Retail Federation predicted an increase of between 8.5% and 10.5% in sales over last year. 2020 sales still increased 8.2% over the previous year as people shopped online for things to make themselves comfortable at home.

Dan Schwarz, 63, of Fort Wayne said he came to Menards for some home improvement implements – a drill and a tool bag. They weren't for him – they were gifts for his adult daughter, Christy Schwarz, 27. She now lives in Washington, D.C., but came home for Thanksgiving, he said.

“That's what she said last night that she wanted,” he said.

“I kinda decided I don't need tools any more,” Schwarz added. “But I'm not ready to give up my drill.”

rsalter@jg.net