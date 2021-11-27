The following nonprofit organizations responded to The Journal Gazette's request for charity wish lists. Other lists were published Friday. Charities are listed alphabetically.

LEARN Resource Center

610 Professional Park Drive, Suite A, New Haven

Phone: 260-749-9516

Mission: Ignite and inspire a mindset for learning by investing in the well-being of children in kindergarten through sixth grade through out-of-school programs and services.

Wish list: New books for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, children board games, craft supplies, blank writing journals, $5-$10 gift cards for youth incentives, video camera, minivan to deliver free summer meals to five meal sites, 15-passenger van to transport children to service-learning/fun field trips

Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday; other times by appointment, 610 Professional Park Drive, New Haven; always call prior to drop-off

Literacy Alliance

1005 W Rudisill Blvd., Suite 307, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-426-7323

Mission: End illiteracy by teaching students through learning centers, literacy programs and tutoring services that empower individuals to succeed at work, at home and in the community

Wish list: Forever stamps, closable/sealable storage bags, plastic forks, pencils, highlighters, copy paper (regular size, white), notebooks, batteries (all sizes), small boxes of tissues, trash can liners, math flash cards, small denomination gas/gift cards, financial donations

Drop-off: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday

Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana

921 E. Dupont Road No. 851, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-215-9292

Mission: Create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses

Wish list: Grant wishes by donating at www.oki.wish.org/nein

Drop-off: Mail check donations to Make-A-Wish NEIN, 921 E. Dupont Road No. 851, Fort Wayne, IN 46825

Mission: Motherhood

999 E. Tillman Road, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-338-8939

Mission: Providing mothers with practical, social and emotional support

Wish list: All sizes of diapers, pull-ups, wipes and formula

Drop-off: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Mail to Community Harvest Food Bank c/o Mission: Motherhood, 999 E. Tillman Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46816

Mustard Seed Furniture Bank of Fort Wayne Inc.

3636 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-471-5802, press 1

Mission: Provide household furnishings to families and individuals as they rebuild their lives after suffering disasters, personal tragedy or other misfortunes

Wish list: Items of greatest need – New basic counter-top appliances: Toasters, can openers, hand mixers, crock pots and coffee pots, new twin-size blankets and/of comforters and sheet sets, gift cards to Macy's, Wal-Mart and/or Lassus, financial donations for Beds4Kids Program and/or Mission; items of continual need – Forever stamps (rolls and/or books), reams/cases of white paper – 20 pounds 81/2 x 11, 3M clear 3-inch packaging tape, 3/4-inch painters tape for labeling of furniture items – blue or green

For a list of larger furniture items that are accepted, go to www.mustardseedfortwayne.com

All donations must be clean, in working order and free of any rips, tears, stains, animal hair and/or cigarette burns.

Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, rear of building, ring the doorbell; do not leave items outside

Financial support may be mailed, dropped off or by using the PayPal tab at www.mustardseedfortwayne.com

E-mail: donations@mustardseedfortwayne.com

All pickups are scheduled with advanced notice

The Rose Home Inc.

2208 Wayne Trace, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-424-1600

Mission: Provide a structured, Christian atmosphere in which a drug/alcohol addicted woman can be guided through a holistic approach to recovery

Wish list: Paper products – toilet paper, paper towels, napkins, etc.; nonperishable food items; brooms, mops, and buckets; vacuum cleaners; gift cards for miscellaneous items for new residents; work boots; underwear; bras; socks; pillows; feminine hygiene products; canned meat (canned beef, canned chicken); rubber-back rugs for bathrooms

Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday

St. Andrews Soup Kitchen

2714 New Haven Ave., Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-423-6326

Mission: Serve the hungry and those in need

Wish list: Cash, check or money order donations, powdered milk, peanut butter, rice, pasta products, canned veggies, canned fruit, Ramen noodles and cereal

Drop-off: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday or Friday

Vincent Village

2827 Holton Ave, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-456-4172

Mission: Provide shelter, care, advocacy, affordable housing, and supportive services for homeless families; provide a long-term continuum of care, training, and resources with empathy, dignity, and accountability

Wish list: Bed in a bag, pillows, bed linen-sheets sets, shampoo, lotion, deodorant, baby wipes, conditioner, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, soap, toothpaste, razors, diapers and Pull-Ups ages 2-5, shaving cream, Q-Tips, hangers

Drop-off: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

St. Joseph Missions

3505 Lake Ave, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-426-7358

Mission: Provide emergency shelter and resources for single women experiencing homelessness, regardless of their faith, in an environment that respects their dignity as human persons, affords them the opportunity to live individually and collectively with others in a safe environment of self-government, and empowers them to network with local businesses and social services for employment and self-sufficiency

Wish list: Laundry detergent, hand soap, loofahs, razors, Q-Tips, feminine hygiene products, shaving cream, hair brushes, black hair care products, earplugs, twin-size sheets, copy paper, dish soap, dishwasher detergent, towels, Tylenol, Excedrin, bleach, latex gloves, trash bags

Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Visiting Nurse

5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-435-3236

Mission: Provide compassion, comfort and guidance through life's journey.

Wish list: Baby monitors, bird seed, lap blankets, adult coloring books, coloring pencils, gas gift cards, Arts United gift cards, Model Magic Modeling Clay

Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

YWCA Northeast Indiana

5920 Decatur Road, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-424-4908

Mission: Empower women, eliminate racism, and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all

Wish list: Linens – twin blankets, bath towels and washcloths, twin sheet sets including pillowcases, pillows. Hygiene – travel-size toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, lotion, body wash); menstrual products; diapers; hairspray and hair products, ethnic hair products/hair products for African-American hair. Clothing – women's T-shirts/undershirts, women's sweatpants/leggings/T-shirts (size small-2X), bras and underwear for women, clothing for children (shoes, underwear, boys pants and shorts, girls clothing size 7-10), women's plus-size jeans, winter clothes for women and children, pajamas, slippers or non-slip socks

Empowerment: Bicycles, board games, card games, activity books, art supplies (paint, markers, crayons, etc.), weekly and monthly planners, cleaning supplies, earbuds/headphones, journals, planners, or pocket calendars; home items – small décor items, picture frames; kitchen items – dish sets, kitchen towels, oven mitts, silverware

Drop-off: Call ahead before bringing donations. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Used clothing and items not accepted