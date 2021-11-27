Saturday, November 27, 2021 1:00 am
Charity wish lists
The following nonprofit organizations responded to The Journal Gazette's request for charity wish lists. Other lists were published Friday. Charities are listed alphabetically.
LEARN Resource Center
610 Professional Park Drive, Suite A, New Haven
Phone: 260-749-9516
Mission: Ignite and inspire a mindset for learning by investing in the well-being of children in kindergarten through sixth grade through out-of-school programs and services.
Wish list: New books for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, children board games, craft supplies, blank writing journals, $5-$10 gift cards for youth incentives, video camera, minivan to deliver free summer meals to five meal sites, 15-passenger van to transport children to service-learning/fun field trips
Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday; other times by appointment, 610 Professional Park Drive, New Haven; always call prior to drop-off
Literacy Alliance
1005 W Rudisill Blvd., Suite 307, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-426-7323
Mission: End illiteracy by teaching students through learning centers, literacy programs and tutoring services that empower individuals to succeed at work, at home and in the community
Wish list: Forever stamps, closable/sealable storage bags, plastic forks, pencils, highlighters, copy paper (regular size, white), notebooks, batteries (all sizes), small boxes of tissues, trash can liners, math flash cards, small denomination gas/gift cards, financial donations
Drop-off: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday
Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana
921 E. Dupont Road No. 851, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-215-9292
Mission: Create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses
Wish list: Grant wishes by donating at www.oki.wish.org/nein
Drop-off: Mail check donations to Make-A-Wish NEIN, 921 E. Dupont Road No. 851, Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Mission: Motherhood
999 E. Tillman Road, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-338-8939
Mission: Providing mothers with practical, social and emotional support
Wish list: All sizes of diapers, pull-ups, wipes and formula
Drop-off: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Mail to Community Harvest Food Bank c/o Mission: Motherhood, 999 E. Tillman Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46816
Mustard Seed Furniture Bank of Fort Wayne Inc.
3636 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-471-5802, press 1
Mission: Provide household furnishings to families and individuals as they rebuild their lives after suffering disasters, personal tragedy or other misfortunes
Wish list: Items of greatest need – New basic counter-top appliances: Toasters, can openers, hand mixers, crock pots and coffee pots, new twin-size blankets and/of comforters and sheet sets, gift cards to Macy's, Wal-Mart and/or Lassus, financial donations for Beds4Kids Program and/or Mission; items of continual need – Forever stamps (rolls and/or books), reams/cases of white paper – 20 pounds 81/2 x 11, 3M clear 3-inch packaging tape, 3/4-inch painters tape for labeling of furniture items – blue or green
For a list of larger furniture items that are accepted, go to www.mustardseedfortwayne.com
All donations must be clean, in working order and free of any rips, tears, stains, animal hair and/or cigarette burns.
Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, rear of building, ring the doorbell; do not leave items outside
Financial support may be mailed, dropped off or by using the PayPal tab at www.mustardseedfortwayne.com
E-mail: donations@mustardseedfortwayne.com
All pickups are scheduled with advanced notice
The Rose Home Inc.
2208 Wayne Trace, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-424-1600
Mission: Provide a structured, Christian atmosphere in which a drug/alcohol addicted woman can be guided through a holistic approach to recovery
Wish list: Paper products – toilet paper, paper towels, napkins, etc.; nonperishable food items; brooms, mops, and buckets; vacuum cleaners; gift cards for miscellaneous items for new residents; work boots; underwear; bras; socks; pillows; feminine hygiene products; canned meat (canned beef, canned chicken); rubber-back rugs for bathrooms
Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday
St. Andrews Soup Kitchen
2714 New Haven Ave., Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-423-6326
Mission: Serve the hungry and those in need
Wish list: Cash, check or money order donations, powdered milk, peanut butter, rice, pasta products, canned veggies, canned fruit, Ramen noodles and cereal
Drop-off: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday or Friday
Vincent Village
2827 Holton Ave, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-456-4172
Mission: Provide shelter, care, advocacy, affordable housing, and supportive services for homeless families; provide a long-term continuum of care, training, and resources with empathy, dignity, and accountability
Wish list: Bed in a bag, pillows, bed linen-sheets sets, shampoo, lotion, deodorant, baby wipes, conditioner, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, soap, toothpaste, razors, diapers and Pull-Ups ages 2-5, shaving cream, Q-Tips, hangers
Drop-off: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
St. Joseph Missions
3505 Lake Ave, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-426-7358
Mission: Provide emergency shelter and resources for single women experiencing homelessness, regardless of their faith, in an environment that respects their dignity as human persons, affords them the opportunity to live individually and collectively with others in a safe environment of self-government, and empowers them to network with local businesses and social services for employment and self-sufficiency
Wish list: Laundry detergent, hand soap, loofahs, razors, Q-Tips, feminine hygiene products, shaving cream, hair brushes, black hair care products, earplugs, twin-size sheets, copy paper, dish soap, dishwasher detergent, towels, Tylenol, Excedrin, bleach, latex gloves, trash bags
Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
Visiting Nurse
5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-435-3236
Mission: Provide compassion, comfort and guidance through life's journey.
Wish list: Baby monitors, bird seed, lap blankets, adult coloring books, coloring pencils, gas gift cards, Arts United gift cards, Model Magic Modeling Clay
Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
YWCA Northeast Indiana
5920 Decatur Road, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-424-4908
Mission: Empower women, eliminate racism, and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all
Wish list: Linens – twin blankets, bath towels and washcloths, twin sheet sets including pillowcases, pillows. Hygiene – travel-size toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, lotion, body wash); menstrual products; diapers; hairspray and hair products, ethnic hair products/hair products for African-American hair. Clothing – women's T-shirts/undershirts, women's sweatpants/leggings/T-shirts (size small-2X), bras and underwear for women, clothing for children (shoes, underwear, boys pants and shorts, girls clothing size 7-10), women's plus-size jeans, winter clothes for women and children, pajamas, slippers or non-slip socks
Empowerment: Bicycles, board games, card games, activity books, art supplies (paint, markers, crayons, etc.), weekly and monthly planners, cleaning supplies, earbuds/headphones, journals, planners, or pocket calendars; home items – small décor items, picture frames; kitchen items – dish sets, kitchen towels, oven mitts, silverware
Drop-off: Call ahead before bringing donations. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Used clothing and items not accepted
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story