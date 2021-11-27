Virus map places 6 area counties into red category

Six of the 11 counties in northeast Indiana moved into the red category, the most serious, on the state's most recent COVID-19 tracking map – a category Allen County narrowly missed.

The new map shows LaGrange, Steuben, DeKalb, Noble, Wabash and Whitley counties in red, an indication of a high level of virus spread in the community.

Those counties – plus Elkhart, Grant and Jay counties – make up the majority of counties in red in the state. The only other counties in red are Brown and Jennings counties in southeast Indiana.

Most of the rest of the state, including Allen County, is in orange. Only eight counties, all in southern Indiana, are in yellow, the least-serious category.

DeKalb and LaGrange counties were also in red on last week's state map. This week, LaGrange's 28.36% seven-day positivity rate is the highest in Indiana. LaGrange's vaccination rate – 23% – is the lowest in the state.

The positivity rate measures the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 out of all people tested.

Allen County came close to joining the counties in red category.

The county is listed in the upper half of the orange counties, with more than twice as many new cases as needed to categorize it as red. But the county's seven-day positivity rate of 12.85% put it just under the 15% needed for the red category.

Allen County's positivity rate was reported as on the rise, however.

The red counties' positivity rates ranged from 22.9% in DeKalb to Noble's 15.25%.

Thirty-four other counties – including Huntington and Kosciusko – also qualified for the upper part of the orange category.

The rest, including Adams and Wells, were in the lower part of the orange category, which indicates moderate-to-high spread.

Allen County is continuing to see high numbers of new cases. The county on Friday reported that 267 more people had tested positive for COVID-19. Four more residents have died from the coronavirus.

That brings the county's confirmed cases to 65,255 and deaths to 863.

The state is not updating its online statistics until Monday because of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

On Wednesday, the state last reported 1,084,888 cases and 16,805 confirmed deaths and 581 deaths in patients with symptoms but without a positive test.

rsalter@jg.net