Black Furday pays off in plentiful pet adoptions

In the midst of Black Friday's mad scramble, Eggs and Omelet found new homes.

The two are cats that Humane Fort Wayne was able to get adopted during the rescue organization's Black Furday sale.

All cats could be adopted on a name-your-price basis. Adult dogs were free. And senior dogs could be adopted for $1 each.

Saturday morning, Humane's staff tallied results of the promotion – at least 15 adopted cats and six adopted dogs.

And people were still coming to take cats home because that promotion is continuing, said Kris Brandt, adoptions manager.

Cody Aldridge, office manager, said Black Furday “was pretty busy.” The staff got a big surprise when a man came in and dropped off a $1,000 donation, which enabled the agency to offer “golden tickets,” payment in full for adoptions Friday.

Humane Fort Wayne, formerly the Fort Wayne SPCA, is continuing an online donations drive Tuesday, known as Giving Tuesday, at humanefw.org, said Kris Brandt. adoptions manager.

“We still have an overwhelming amount of, especially cats, but cats and dogs,” she said.

Two cats found homes in less than 20 minutes Saturday morning, one with Lindsey Thompson, 35, of New Haven.

Thompson, an East Allen County Schools' employee, settled on a sleek all-black 2-month-old kitten named Terry B.

The cat will be sharing a home with two boys and a baby: Logan Black, 11; Graham Thompson, 4; and Eliza Black, 4 months.

“She's a bit more chill than the others,” Thompson said of Terry B. “We thought that would be good with the children.”

“We just thought it was time for a family pet,” she added. “And we thought a cat would round us out as a family.”

