The Community Foundation of DeKalb County has awarded its fourth quarter grants to 13 nonprofits for a total of $53,680. All are either located in or do business in DeKalb County:

 Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, two grants totaling $9,000 for Club JAM 2021-22 and JAM early education teacher professional development

 Ivy Tech Foundation Inc., $7,180 for DeKalb County adults welding training at Garrett High School

 Junior Achievement Serving DeKalb County, $5,000 for JA Biztown field trips 2021-22

 Youth for Christ of Northern Indiana, $5,000 for DeKalb Campus Life

 YWCA Northeast Indiana, $5,000 for a Success Services program for DeKalb County survivors of domestic violence

 Junior Achievement Serving Garrett, $4,000 for all JA programming for Garrett schools

 Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana, $3,000 for their site-based School Buddies program

 Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, $3,000 for Farm Wagon operating costs for DeKalb County

 DeKalb Humane Society, $3,000 for operations

 American Red Cross of Northeast Indiana, $2,500 for financial assistance for home fire victims in DeKalb County

 St. Joseph School, $2,500 for a swim program for students

 RespectTeam, $2,500 for operational support for programming

 DeKalb County Eastern Community School District, $2,000 for its Going Green incentive program