Holcomb urged to stop logging

About 70 people rallied Saturday afternoon at the Allen County Courthouse to protest a plan to sell logging rights to parts of the Salamonie River State Forest.

If state officials go through with Tuesday's scheduled sale, up to 20% of the marketable trees in the targeted tract could be cut down, said Emma Steele, outreach coordinator for the Indiana Forest Alliance.

The Indianapolis-based nonprofit works to protect all forested land in Indiana, which was once 90% covered with trees. Salamonie is on the Huntington-Wabash county line.

Steele is among those who rallied downtown for about two hours and signed a text petition asking Gov. Eric Holcomb to designate Salamonie a state park instead of a state forest before Tuesday.

The seemingly minor change would reap major results. Logging isn't allowed in state parks.

A similar petition signed by more than 800 residents and submitted about three years ago was rejected by the Indiana Natural Resources Commission. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources opposed the request.

Steele, a 2015 North Side High School graduate, is hoping for a different result this time. She enjoys hiking Salamonie's 850 acres.

“I'm also pretty into bird watching,” the 25-year-old said during a phone interview after the protest. “Salamonie is a great place to spot bald eagles.”

Steele has seen the majestic predators dive into the Salamonie River looking for fish. The state forest includes “a really lush, native plant community,” she said. The rich variety of trees there include sycamore, cottonwood, oak, hickory, beech, maple, tulip and black walnut, she said.

Steele was positively poetic when describing the shagbark hickory, which is identifiable by the large pieces of bark that appear to be peeling off the tree's trunk.

“These aren't trees that you're going to see in the city,” she added.

Shagbark hickory trees are prized for their wood's strength, which makes it good for shovel handles and sports equipment. As firewood, it adds a delicious flavor to smoked meats.

Anyone who doesn't love trees for trees' sake still should want to save them because of the role they play in the ecosystem, Steele said. Abundant forests help reduce pollution, flooding and climate change issues, she said.

Salamonie's historical section of trees is included in the area identified as available for logging, Steele said. If that section were left untouched, it could return to old growth in an estimated 30 to 40 years, she added.

Indiana's only old-growth forest is in Vanderburgh County, according to the Old-Growth Forest Network, which works to preserve the “unique and beautiful tracts of land,” according to its website.

The nonprofit estimates that less than 5% of Western and only a fraction of 1% of Eastern original forests remain standing.

Steele and some like-minded local people are doing what they can to add Salamonie to that list.

“It's hard to describe,” she said, “how beautiful it is.”

