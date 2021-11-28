Reenactors celebrate holiday

Christmas during the post-Revolutionary War era of Fort Wayne was a lot different than today, experienced reenactors said Saturday.

During a Christmas Through the Ages event at the city’s recreated Old Fort, reenactor Bob Jones, dressed in a blue private’s uniform topped by a tricorn hat, said it really wasn’t much of a celebration.

“In Colonial times and beyond, Christmas was not at all what it is today. ... Remember, we’re far from civilization,” the Fort Wayne man said.

On Christmas, a soldier would receive a bit more liquor to make the day merry – a full pint, or 16 ounces, compared to a gill, or 3 ounces, on an ordinary day, Jones said.

That information, he added, was gleaned from officers’ notes he’s read.

In addition to being able to take a slightly bigger nip, soldiers might have attended a church service on Christmas, although frontier clergy were not likely to visit the fort but a couple times a year, Jones said.

Soldiers likely would wear on Christmas the same woolen uniform they wore other days of the year, he said.

The uniforms would keep them warm during northern Indiana winters but were close to intolerably hot in the summertime.

As for food, said reenactor Andi Boyer-Hahn, men would likely go out on a hunting party, to shoot wild game, catch fish and even find edible wild carrot and cattail roots.

Meat would be roasted, fish would be baked and rations would be pooled for bread, or perhaps pie, like the mincemeat or berry pies she made to demonstrate period food to visitors Saturday.

“They would have scavenged the area every day for meals,” said the reenactor, sitting in front of a burning fireplace.

Boyer-Hahn got interested in reenactment because she comes from a family that reaches back to an area land grant given as payment for service in the Revolutionary War.

Jones said it’s unlikely soldiers would have decorated the fort in the way we decorate today. But perhaps soldiers would sing songs or have some sort of music – if musicians used to communicate to troops in battle were stationed at the fort. Or perhaps, Jones said, they would have celebrated the holiday by putting an extra bit of their ration of wood on the fire.

“This was the fringes of civilization,” he said. “Life was pretty bland.”

