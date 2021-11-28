Santa Train right on time for holidays

Camille Barr became a railroad fan Saturday with a trip on one of the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society's annual Santa Train.

But she probably won't remember it. By the time the ride ended, the 3-month-old was sleeping soundly in her carrier at the feet of her dad, Ethan Barr of Fort Wayne.

Barr said it was the first time his family got to ride with the Jolly Old Elf. “We were never able to get tickets before,” he said.

The popular rides aren't departing from that tradition this year.

Even though the society added an additional weekend of rides Saturday and today, all available spaces for this weekend, next weekend and Dec. 12 and 19 are sold out, said Kelly Lynch, society vice president.

Wearing a conductor's uniform, Lynch said the additional trips departing from the society's headquarters along Edgerton Road in New Haven were just one of the changes to the Santa Train's 19th season.

A bright red Wabash caboose – one that stood in Fort Wayne's Swinney Park from 1957 to 1984 – rejoined the excursions this year, newly refurbished after three years of work by volunteers.

“It has not been part of the train for 10 years,” Lynch said. “It had been sitting outside for most of its life, so it was about 90% rebuilt.”

The caboose is about a century old, Lynch said. It's got a coal stove for warmth, and Santa and Mrs. Claus typically hang out in a caboose during the 20-minute rides.

Lynch said this year's trains have added a passenger car to serve more riders. By the end of the season, he said, he expects 5,000 people will have taken a ride.

“We have a lot of repeat customers,” Lynch said, adding about 1,000 people were expected to ride Saturday.

The Santa Train, pulled by a steam locomotive, also may be privately chartered on evenings during the holiday season, Lynch said. Passengers on those trips are encouraged to bring presents for Santa to deliver. More information is available at fortwaynerailroad.org or by calling 260-439-0735.

Families tell Lynch the rides are “unique, magical,” he said. “They walk in the door after a ride and say 'Wow!'

The Barrs were joined by relatives from Indianapolis and Camille's grandfather, Mark Welch of Fort Wayne. Camille took the trip with her mother, Alex; sister Myra, 2; and brother Russell, 4.

Russell was eager to say he was no newcomer to trains. After all, he'd been on the train at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo – “twice,” he said.

But he'd never been on a train with Santa, he agreed. And, he said, it was the first time he'd told Santa what he wanted for Christmas on a train. “That I get toys,” he said.

rsalter@jg.net