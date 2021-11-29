Road restrictions for Nov 29

TENNESSEE AVENUE

Closed between St. Joseph Boulevard and Griswold Drive today.

ROWE ROAD

Closed between Hoffman and Monroeville roads through Dec. 10.

MAPLECREST ROAD/ADAMS CENTER ROAD

Closed between Indiana 930 and Moeller Road through Wednesday.

BASS ROAD

Closed between Kroemer and Thomas roads through Dec. 10.

LAHMEYER ROAD

Closed between State and Antebellum boulevards through Wednesday.