Monday, November 29, 2021 1:00 am
Road restrictions for Nov 29
TENNESSEE AVENUE
Closed between St. Joseph Boulevard and Griswold Drive today.
ROWE ROAD
Closed between Hoffman and Monroeville roads through Dec. 10.
MAPLECREST ROAD/ADAMS CENTER ROAD
Closed between Indiana 930 and Moeller Road through Wednesday.
BASS ROAD
Closed between Kroemer and Thomas roads through Dec. 10.
LAHMEYER ROAD
Closed between State and Antebellum boulevards through Wednesday.
