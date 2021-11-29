Parkview relocating its vaccine clinic

With concern about infections from the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 on the rise, Parkview Health will relocate its vaccine clinic.

The clinic will now be in Building C at 3718 New Vision Drive on the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus, Fort Wayne.

The clinic had been operating at the Mirro Center for Research and Innovation.

Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The clinic can provide first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Booster shots are now recommended for all adults 18 and older six months after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two months after their single Johnson & Johnson shot.

It is acceptable to mix brands of shots with boosters.

